Santa Clara Family Health Plan earns NCQA Health Equity Accreditation for its Medi-Cal and Medicare programs

Santa Clara Family Health Plan is honored to earn this prestigious distinction from NCQA. In a community as diverse as Santa Clara County, recognizing that everyone has different cultural, racial, gender identity and language needs is an important aspect of delivering quality health care.

NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation evaluates how well an organization complies with standards in the following areas: organizational readiness; race/ethnicity, language, gender identify and sexual orientation; access and availability of language services; practitioner network cultural responsiveness; culturally and linguistically appropriate service programs; and reducing health care disparities.

"The prevalence of racial and ethnic disparities has been a barrier to improving the quality of health care of many Americans for too long," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Organizations achieving Health Equity Accreditation are leaders in closing this gap, and NCQA commends them for their dedication."

Santa Clara Family Health Plan embedded health equity into its mission, vision, and values, and has made it our north star in providing access to care for our SCFHP Medi-Cal and DualConnect (HMO D-SNP) members. This accreditation signifies an important accomplishment toward our vision of Health for All. SCFHP looks forward to continuing to be a leader in health equity in Santa Clara County.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve

more than 290,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit http://www.scfhp.com.

