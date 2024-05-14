Santa Clara Family Health Plan hosts Older Adult Health and Wellness Day event May 18

We are proud to celebrate, recognize, and support the diverse aging population in our communities with this health and wellness day. We hope our members and attendees will learn about financial health, utilize free resources, and recognize their importance as valuable contributors to society. Post this

By holding this event, SCFHP looks to honor and support the Older Americans Month movement, which encourages and celebrates societal contributions by older Americans, highlights healthy aging trends, and reaffirms our commitment to serving older adults.

This year's event will focus on financial health and literacy. Participants will enjoy a free resource fair featuring free tips and information from SCFHP's trusted partners. Throughout the day, members and the public alike will experience an activity-packed day featuring a healthy cooking demonstration and various mini-exercises classes focusing on balance and fitness at any age. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes in a raffle, and a nutritious lunch will be provided. To cap off the day, Angela Hughes of Santa Clara Federal Credit Union will be leading a seminar to teach participants how to check and monitor their credit score.

SCFHP representatives will be on hand to answer any questions about benefits for members, caregivers and prospective members. Santa Clara Family Health Plan Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center is located at 408 N. Capitol Ave., San Jose, CA 95133.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 270,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit http://www.scfhp.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Byom, Santa Clara Family Health Plan, 408-680-3175, [email protected], www.scfhp.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Santa Clara Family Health Plan