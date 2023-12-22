Santa Clara Family Health Plan is proud to announce the promotion of Teresa Chapman to Chief People Officer

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to shape and lead our people strategy and drive organizational transformation through fostering employee empowerment, cultivating a growth mindset, nurturing employee well-being, and creating a culture of belonging for all." Post this

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to shape and lead our people strategy and drive organizational transformation through fostering employee empowerment, cultivating a growth mindset, nurturing employee well-being, and creating a culture of belonging for all," Chapman said. "Ultimately, my passion as a CPO is rooted in the belief that when we invest in our people, we create a culture of excellence, innovation, and sustainable success. I am committed to championing the human element within SCFHP and being an advocate for the growth, happiness, and success of every individual I have the privilege to serve."

The CPO is responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive human resource strategy to support the strategic direction of the organization. Chapman will oversee strategic HR planning, talent acquisition, recruitment, employee development, training, performance management, compensation, benefits, employee relations, HR operations, and HR technology.

Overall, the CPO is a strategic partner to the organization's leadership team, ensuring that the human resources function aligns with the business objectives and supports the development and well-being of the organization's workforce and SCFHP's mission, vision, and values.

Chapman joined SCFHP in 2020 as Vice President, Human Resources, and worked to advance the capabilities of the HR function, including leading through the pandemic from day one, and serving as a trusted advisor – working closely with stakeholders to develop and implement effective strategies, change initiatives, and managing a hybrid workforce.

Before joining SCFHP, Chapman worked in public and private sectors as an HR leader for several organizations. Among the these were Kaiser Permanente, where she spearheaded an Employee Data Management program that fully integrated digital solutions for the company's HR goals.

Under Chapman's leadership, SCFHP earned the Great Place to Work certification, a global marker for employee and employer satisfaction, for the first time. As part of this certification, Chapman ensured SCFHP's 300-plus employees had access to internal and external resources for mental and physical health, professional, and work-life resources. She has used her qualifications as a certified Gallup StrengthsFinder coach to help employees live up to their best work potential.

Chapman is also a founding member of the San Francisco Chapter of Chief, a private business networking organization built to drive more women into positions of power and push companies toward gender equality. She teaches the Organizational Development and Change course at the UCSC Silicon Valley Extension Professional Education program.

"As SCFHP's first-ever CPO, Teresa's promotion is in recognition of the growth and development of our human resource functions," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer at SCFHP. "Teresa has done an excellent job serving as part of the executive team. She ensures all employees are treated fairly and equitably in their day-to-day work lives, and has advocated for many initiatives – such as organization-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion activities and our Ways to Wellness program. I am confident Teresa is the best person to lead SCFHP in developing our people."

Chapman earned a Master of Dispute Resolution from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics from the University of San Francisco School of Management.

