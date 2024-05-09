Santa Clara Family Health Plan to open Community Resource Center in Gilroy, California

"Opening this new center in Gilroy will enable us to reach many more of our members in South County to connect them to the resources and services they need." Post this

"A Community Resource Center in South County is something many of our members have asked for, and we listened," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. "Our current community resource center, the SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center, has become a crucial pillar of support in addressing health disparities in East San José. Opening this new center in Gilroy will enable us to reach many more of our members in South County to connect them to the resources and services they need."

In 2023, SCFHP surveyed hundreds of residents in and around the Gilroy area for their thoughts about their health and social needs. Findings showed many residents shared that there is a lack of resources in South County to help them achieve their health and wellness goals. They were also unaware of existing resources available. In response, SCFHP's leadership, Governing Board, Resident Advisory Group, and system partners worked together to plan for a new resource center in Gilroy.

"Expanding access to services in South County is a critical priority for me, especially health care services," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, whose district represents Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin. "This Community Resource Center will make it easier for our residents to get affordable health insurance and access the expanded health care services at the county's new Morgan Hill clinic, St. Louise Regional Hospital, and at Gilroy's Clinic."

The health plan has already taken steps to provide assistance for residents in South County while renovations are underway. In February, SCFHP opened space at the Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy to offer assistance two days per week. The space, known as the SCFHP South County Service Hub, currently supports families in accessing health care services through application assistance for Medi-Cal and Covered California as well as resource referrals. For more information on the SCFHP South County Service Hub, including address and hours, visit https://crc.scfhp.com/visit-us/.

"I am very excited for the future opening of the SCFHP Community Resource Center in Gilroy," said Lucy Navarro, a member of the SCFHP South County Resident Advisory Group, which was formed for residents to give input on the upcoming center. "Finally, our families will have a place where they will be heard, to be taken care of, and to have a person follow up on their individual cases. I also feel very happy that we, as SCFHP Resident Committee Members, have the opportunity to participate in defining the Center's focus areas."

Santa Clara Family Health Plan has experience engaging with community members and system partners in historically underserved and under-resourced areas. Currently, SCFHP operates the Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in East San José, with more than 15,000 residents visiting the center last year. The SCFHP Blanca Alvarado CRC assists with health coverage applications, provides in-person member services, and hosts a variety of free events and health and fitness classes for the public. For more information on the SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center, visit https://crc.scfhp.com.

SCFHP will provide more information about this new resource center, including an opening date, hours, and services, as it becomes available.

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 270,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit http://www.scfhp.com.

