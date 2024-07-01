Santa Claus Lane - Event Announcement and Limited Time Christmas in July Promotion!

The early bird gets the worm, but Santa gets the cookies! Don't miss out on this limited-time offer - get 15% off General Admission, Day Passes, Season Passes, and Sensory Friendly Hours when you purchase tickets in the month of July!
EXCELSIOR, Minn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santa Claus Lane is a magical destination that brings the spirit of the North Pole closer to home. Make memories that will last a lifetime through interactive experiences, heartwarming activities, and festive shopping amidst a Winter Wonderland. Whether you want to visit Santa, walk a Llama, be awed by our Magician, experience a Fire Show, or learn a new skill in Santa's Workshop, we hope to bring smiles to believers young and old.
Our mission is to bring our community together, practice kindness & inclusiveness, and charitably back to Children's MN. Use the code "COOKIES" to get 15% off the cost of your the following tickets during the month of July:
Santa Claus Lane will be open Fridays & Saturdays from 10AM-6PM and Sundays 12PM-6PM, 11/29/2024-12/22/2024. We're located at Camp Fire MN in Excelsior, MN. Stay up to date with everything Santa Claus Lane has to offer by following us on Instagram and Facebook.
