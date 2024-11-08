Santa Claus Lane Debuts with Interactive Fun and Festive Holiday Magic for Its Inaugural Season

Santa Claus Lane, an immersive holiday experience debuting this season, invites families to enjoy a magical winter adventure filled with interactive activities, festive performances, and hands-on workshops. From visiting Santa's House and exploring a bustling market to savoring a special Santa Brunch, guests will create unforgettable holiday memories. Join us in celebrating this inaugural year of festive fun and community spirit!

EXCELSIOR, Minn., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to step into a winter wonderland like no other! Santa Claus Lane, an immersive holiday experience, makes its debut on Black Friday. Spanning 103 wooded acres, this activity-packed destination brings the spirit of the season alive through engaging experiences for the whole family.

What Sets Santa Claus Lane Apart: