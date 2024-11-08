Santa Claus Lane Debuts with Interactive Fun and Festive Holiday Magic for Its Inaugural Season

Santa Claus Lane, an immersive holiday experience debuting this season, invites families to enjoy a magical winter adventure filled with interactive activities, festive performances, and hands-on workshops. From visiting Santa's House and exploring a bustling market to savoring a special Santa Brunch, guests will create unforgettable holiday memories. Join us in celebrating this inaugural year of festive fun and community spirit!
EXCELSIOR, Minn., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to step into a winter wonderland like no other! Santa Claus Lane, an immersive holiday experience, makes its debut on Black Friday. Spanning 103 wooded acres, this activity-packed destination brings the spirit of the season alive through engaging experiences for the whole family.
What Sets Santa Claus Lane Apart:
- Interactive Santa Experience: Step inside Santa's House, enjoy a treat from Mrs. Claus, and capture memories with Santa in a stunning white Christmas-themed setting. Guests are welcome to choose between taking their own photos or purchasing digital copies and no child is required to sit on Santa's lap, prioritizing guest comfort.
- Santa's Market: Browse a variety of unique, locally-made gifts perfect for holiday shopping.
- Outdoor Theater & Daily Stage Performances: Enjoy holiday movie showings, fire and magic shows, circle dances, flash mobs, and a community-built art installation happening daily.
- Santa Brunch: Indulge in a festive brunch, with live music and a magic show, while also experiencing personal moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Hands-On Workshops: Join creative classes like ornament crafting and cookie decorating.
- Llama Walks & sElfie Stops: Meet Carlson Loveable Llamas for free walks and capture moments at festive photo spots.
- Sensory-Friendly Hours: Welcoming spaces and adjustments for guests with sensory sensitivities are highlighted Friday mornings between 10-12PM, with accommodations being made throughout the event.
Supporting Our Community
- Santa Claus Lane is committed to giving back. Tips collected during the event will be donated to Children's MN to bring holiday joy to children and families in need.
Hours
- Santa Claus Lane opens Black Friday and operates Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 22. Hours are 10 AM to 6 PM, with Sensory-Friendly Hours on Fridays from 10 AM to 12 PM. Sundays start with Santa Brunch from 10 AM to 12 PM, followed by general admission from 12 PM to 6 PM.
Buy Tickets Now
- Join us for a magical holiday adventure! Visit www.santaclaus-lane.com to purchase tickets and learn more.
Media Contact
Paige Terwilliger, Santa Claus Lane, 1 6123827889, [email protected], Santa Claus Lane
SOURCE Santa Claus Lane
Share this article