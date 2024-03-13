Santa Fe Indoor Air Quality Solutions Introduces Groundbreaking Total Peace of Mind 6-Year Warranty: 5-Year Replacement Plus One Additional Year for Parts

In a bold move to set new standards in the dehumidifier industry, Santa Fe Indoor Air Quality Solutions is thrilled to announce its new Total Peace of Mind 6-Year Warranty program, effective on units manufactured starting January 1, 2024.

MADISON, Wis., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a bold move to set new standards in the dehumidifier industry, Santa Fe Indoor Air Quality Solutions is thrilled to announce its new Total Peace of Mind 6-Year Warranty program, effective on units manufactured starting January 1, 2024. This comprehensive warranty includes a Five-Year Replacement Warranty, complemented by an additional One-Year Parts Warranty, showcasing Santa Fe's unparalleled commitment to product reliability and customer satisfaction.

Santa Fe Indoor Air Quality Solutions, the innovator of whole house ventilating dehumidifiers and industry leader of commercial-grade stand-alone dehumidifiers, now offers one of the most generous warranty terms in the market, aimed at providing Total Peace of Mind to its users. This warranty structure is designed to exceed industry standards and supports Santa Fe's commitment to providing industry leading solutions for managing indoor air quality.

This warranty is not just a promise of quality to homeowners but also a commitment to the professionals who recommend, sell, and install Santa Fe dehumidifiers. Contractors can now offer their clients an even more compelling reason to choose Santa Fe, backed by a warranty that leads the market in customer protection and satisfaction.

For more information on the Total Peace of Mind Warranty and to learn more about Santa Fe's full line of dehumidifiers, visit www.Santa-Fe-Products.com.

