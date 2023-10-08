Santa Maria water damage company describes the ripple effect of water damage

Weather extremes, landscape maintenance, faulty roofing, plumbing issues, and natural disasters all conspire to create a perfect storm of destruction. Tweet this

Weather extremes, poorly designed and maintained landscaping, and natural disasters are three of the most common culprits that can cause unexpected water damage inside a home or business.

Weather extremes: Mother Nature's fury can have a profound impact on buildings, especially during periods of extreme weather. Heavy rainfall, storms, or snowmelt can overload drainage systems, leading to water infiltration. Insufficient gutters, clogged downspouts, or poorly directed water flow can result in water seeping into foundations, basements, or crawl spaces. Over time, this infiltration weakens the structure and invites mold growth, compromising both the integrity of the home and indoor air quality. Regardless of the cause of the water damage, rest assured that the Santa Maria water damage company is prepared to remediate and repair the damage.

While internal factors like plumbing issues deserve attention, it is essential not to overlook the role that external elements play in causing water damage inside. Weather extremes, poorly maintained landscaping, faulty roofing, plumbing issues, and natural disasters can all conspire to create a perfect storm of destruction. Property owners must take proactive measures to protect their properties, such as regular maintenance, proper drainage systems, landscaping management, and insurance coverage.

Water damage is always a threat, and when it becomes a problem, the Santa Maria water damage company is ready to respond and repair the damage. Using state-of-the-art specialized equipment and supplies, the highly trained and experienced team:

Inspects and assesses the damage.

Extracts the water.

Dries and dehumidifies affected areas.

Cleans and repairs the damage.

Restores the property.

Every water disaster is different, from the amount of water to the level of contamination of the water. Each scenario requires a unique solution. The local, family-owned SERVPRO of Santa Maria is here to help anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week when water strikes.

SERVPRO of Santa Maria

1279 W. Stowell Road, Suite C

Santa Maria, CA 93458

(805) 922-5457

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (8805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE SERVPRO of Santa Maria