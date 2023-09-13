Santa Maria water damage professionals report how household leaks can cause water damage and mold

The longer the leak goes unnoticed, the more extensive the damage can be. Tweet this

Leaking pipes can quickly cause water damage to walls, ceilings, and floors. Over time, the water can cause wood to rot, metal to rust, and drywall to crumble. In addition, leaking water can promote the growth of mold and bacteria.

Appliance leaks, such as washing machines, dishwashers, and refrigerators can develop leaks that cause water damage. Water supply hoses and drain lines are common culprits. If these leaks are not addressed promptly, water can pool under the appliance and saturate flooring and nearby walls.

A leaking roof can cause water to seep into your attic or walls, leading to water damage and mold growth. Roof leaks can be caused by missing or damaged shingles, cracked flashing, or other issues

When water is not removed and dried, reports the Santa Maria water damage specialist, it can create a moist environment that promotes mold growth. Mold can start to grow within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure, and can quickly spread throughout the home. Mold can aggravate allergies, cause stains, and cause structural damage and damage personal property.

Common signs of mold growth include a musty odor, visible mold growth on surfaces, and the presence of water damage. If you suspect that you have mold in your home, it's important to address it promptly to prevent further growth and potential health problems.

Preventing household leaks is key to avoiding water damage and mold growth. Regular maintenance and inspections of plumbing systems, appliances, and roofing can help identify potential issues before they become major problems.

When a leak is discovered it's important to address it promptly. The first step is to shut off the water supply to the affected area then dry the affected area as quickly as possible to prevent water from saturating building materials.

Working with the Santa Maria water damage team is one of the best ways to dry out the home, remove any mold, and repair and restore the damage. These professionals have specialized equipment and training to quickly and effectively address water damage and mold.

SERVPRO of Santa Maria is available 24/7 every day of they year to respond to emergencies. The team works with all of the major insurance companies and can help file the claim. Along with monitoring the progress of the claim, the team inspects and assesses the damage and creates a plan to remove water, moisture and mold, thoroughly dry the affected areas, clean, repair and restore the home and personal property.

