Santa's Price Miracle on HablaCuba.com: The Epic Cubacel Plan #1 Discount!

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holiday season approaches, HablaCuba.com is gearing up to unveil a promotion that even Santa Claus himself would find remarkable. In a move that could leave even Santa's elves green with envy, HablaCuba.com is set to introduce an extraordinary holiday offer.

Santa's Price Surprise: The Cubacel Plan #1 Extravaganza!

Recall the sheer joy of discovering an extra cookie tucked away at the back of the jar? Brace yourselves to relive that exhilaration as HablaCuba.com slashes the price of Cubacel Plan #1 to unprecedented levels. While Santa is undeniably legendary, HablaCuba.com is poised to outshine even the jolliest man in red.

New Price: 50 CUP

Old Price: 500 CUP

The price of Cubacel Plan #1 is being reduced from 500 CUP to a mere 50 CUP. It's not a typographical error; it's a holiday gift from HablaCuba.com to its valued customers. Santa Claus, take note—this is how to spread cheer while ensuring significant savings.

Terms & Conditions: The Jingle Bell Fine Print

Before rushing to capitalize on this incredible offer for Cubacel Plan #1, it is essential to consider a few details:

This astounding offer is valid until December 10, 2023, at 23:59 Cuba time.

The price reduction applies exclusively to Cubacel Plan #1, offering a package comprising 4GB (all networks), 5GB LTE, 75 minutes, and 80 SMS for the incredible value of 50 CUP.

For a comprehensive understanding of the Terms & Conditions associated with this offer, customer are invited to visit the official website

More options to stay connected this holiday season

Furthermore, in addition to facilitating top-up transactions, HablaCuba.com offers customers the convenient option to recharge the Nauta accounts of their family members and friends, enabling them to gain access to the internet. For those seeking a more personalized communication experience, HablaCuba.com's calling services provide an ideal solution. Customers can make calls in the following ways:

Utilizing access numbers from any landline, mobile device, or even payphone worldwide.

Leveraging the KeepCalling smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

When dialing internationally to Cuba, the call rate is set at 69.9¢/min for both landlines and mobile phones, while the cost of sending a text message is 7¢.

HablaCuba.com's comprehensive range of services perfectly aligns with the website's mission to bridge the gap between people, regardless of the distance that separates them. By keeping individuals connected, HablaCuba.com proves that no distance is insurmountable.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

