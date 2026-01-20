Santé Center for Healing Celebrates 30 Years of Healing

"I'm excited that we are celebrating 30 years of furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction," says Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM, who is CEO and Co-Owner at Santé Center for Healing. Post this

"I'm excited that we are celebrating 30 years of furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction," says Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM, who is CEO and Co-Owner at Santé Center for Healing. "We remain committed to walking alongside those facing the disease of addiction and doing all we can to support healing, hope, and stronger communities. Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. With a staff of the highest caliber utilizing our evidence-based therapeutic and medical continuum of care, Santé Center for Healing's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery. United, there is hope."

Over the past 30 years, we've achieved other remarkable milestones, such as: individualized and concurrent treatment for those experiencing dual diagnosis and poly-addiction even in the face of managed care; developing a therapeutic and medical continuum of care to best support recovery (medical detox, enhanced Residential Programming facilities, expanded Intensive Outpatient Program options, area outpatient clinic, multifaceted family programming, and a life-long Alumni program); and remaining clinically, locally and family owned within the medical and behavioral health sector that is becoming increasingly dominated by investor-owned conglomerates.

These accomplishments remind us that success is and always has been a significant and intentional team effort. Santé has grown from a staff of nine to more than 100, serving as an exemplary area employer where more than 1,000 individuals have found meaningful work in the last 30 years. As growth and innovation continue, the organization has not lost its sense of self and the focus on its clients. Santé alumni Silas says, "I am so grateful that I found Santé. The facilities [at Santé] are great, but the staff really do make the recovery experience, the inpatient experience, so much more fruitful…. I can't express enough that I genuinely feel like my life was saved, my marriage was saved. I didn't see a way out [of addiction], and it was unbelievable the way they helped me find that way out…I can't say enough about the quality of staff."

Over the years, values remain the same: integrity as the cornerstone; 12 step foundation; effective, evidence-based treatment; a trauma-focused approach; expert staff pursuing ongoing education/certification; individualized treatment planning and care; working to the core issues underlying addiction and concurrent treatment for those experiencing dual diagnosis and/or poly-addiction. The result - 30 years of miracles, one day at a time.

About Santé Center for Healing: For 30 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

Media Contact

Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 1 940-368-8824, [email protected], https://www.santecenter.com/

SOURCE Santé Center for Healing