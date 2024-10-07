Santé Center for Healing Welcomes New Ownership and Remains Family Owned

"We're thrilled that we can continue to be who we are at Santé." - Sam Slaton, Santé CEO and new co-owner Post this

Mrs. Luttrell received her Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy from Appalachian State University and undergraduate in Psychology from the University of Saint Mary in Kansas. She is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist-Supervisor. She also has an MBA with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration from Texas Woman's University. She has been with Santé Center for Healing since 2013 - first as an Intake and Admissions Counselor, then Director of Intake and Admissions, and finally as Chief Operating Officer (COO). "I'm honored to be able to continue Santé's legacy, our culture, and the great work we're doing with our clients every day," shared Mrs. Luttrell.

In a recent conversation with Santé staff regarding the transition, new co-owner Sam Slaton identified the best part of this acquisition: "We're thrilled that we can continue to be who we are at Santé." Remaining family owned allows Santé to stay true to her mission of the highest caliber staff utilizing Santé's evidence-based therapeutic and medical continuum of care to provide the tools for long-term recovery. That mission is lived out each and every day until the organization experiences in full its vision of a community where all lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction. And the "why" behind it all? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease.

For more information on Santé Center for Healing click here.

About [Santé Center for Healing]: For 28 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

Media Contact

Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 1 940.368.8824, [email protected], https://www.santecenter.com/

SOURCE Santé Center for Healing