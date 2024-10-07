Santé Center for Healing Welcomes New Ownership and Remains Family Owned

A Trio with a Combined 30+ Years of Santé Tenure Purchases the Company
ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santé Center for Healing, one of the longest running, premiere addiction treatment centers in the country, has been helping individuals and families achieve long-term recovery through evidence-based methodologies to live happy, vibrant and productive lives for 28 years. The organization's founders and former co-owners - The Corley family - forged the way for the thousands of individuals to experience hope, health and healing. The Corleys set Santé's foundation for a culture of excellence, a focus on long-term recovery, evolving evidence-based treatments and ongoing staff development. Two of those staff members, Sam Slaton, M.ED., LPC, MBA, MHSM, and Michelle Luttrell, MA, LMFT-S, MBA, MHA, are now Santé co-owners alongside new co-owner Keith Klein, MC, CPA.
Mr. Slaton has a Master's in Business Administration and Master's in Health Systems Management from Texas Women's University and his Master's in Counseling and Bachelor's in Psychology from the University of North Texas. He started his Santé tenure in 2004, working in Santé's Intake and Admissions Department before becoming Director. As Santé grew, so did Mr. Slaton's responsibilities - from Director of Outpatient Services to Chief Operations Officer to Chief Executive Officer. With the new co-owner role, Mr. Slaton reflected, "When I first arrived at Santé over 20 years ago as an Intern, I could feel this was a place of healing and the aim was people achieving long lasting recovery. Twenty-eight years since Santé bravely opened in 1996, we are proud of who we are at Santé, proud of how we serve, and blessed to be able to serve alongside so many colleagues that are passionate in the fight against the disease of addiction."
Mrs. Luttrell received her Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy from Appalachian State University and undergraduate in Psychology from the University of Saint Mary in Kansas. She is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist-Supervisor. She also has an MBA with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration from Texas Woman's University. She has been with Santé Center for Healing since 2013 - first as an Intake and Admissions Counselor, then Director of Intake and Admissions, and finally as Chief Operating Officer (COO). "I'm honored to be able to continue Santé's legacy, our culture, and the great work we're doing with our clients every day," shared Mrs. Luttrell.
In a recent conversation with Santé staff regarding the transition, new co-owner Sam Slaton identified the best part of this acquisition: "We're thrilled that we can continue to be who we are at Santé." Remaining family owned allows Santé to stay true to her mission of the highest caliber staff utilizing Santé's evidence-based therapeutic and medical continuum of care to provide the tools for long-term recovery. That mission is lived out each and every day until the organization experiences in full its vision of a community where all lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction. And the "why" behind it all? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease.
For more information on Santé Center for Healing click here.
About [Santé Center for Healing]: For 28 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.
Media Contact
Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 1 940.368.8824, [email protected], https://www.santecenter.com/
SOURCE Santé Center for Healing
Share this article