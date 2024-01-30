Santé Center for Healing's Announces Collegiate Scholarship Recipients

We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education. Helping collegiates specifically in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé's core values. Post this

Deborah Czerniak of Holley, NY attending SUNY Brockport

of attending SUNY Brockport James Kimbrough of Houston, TX attending Texas Tech University

The Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship is in memory of Santé's co-founder Rip Corley, LMSW, RN. Recipients of this scholarship are individuals in recovery from addiction for at least two years, having completed at least one year in college and pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited college and/or university.

Zachary Hardy of Lakeland, LA attending Louisiana State University

"We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education. Helping collegiates specifically in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé's core values," says Santé's CEO Sam Slaton, M.ED, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM. "Providing assistance to those entering this field is a privilege."

In 2022, 48.7 million people aged 12 or older (or 17.3 percent) had a substance use disorder in the past year, including 29.5 million who had an alcohol use disorder, 27.2 million who had a drug use disorder, and 8 million people who had both an alcohol use disorder and a drug use disorder. Nearly half of young adults aged 18 to 25 in 2022 (48.8 percent or 17 million people) had either a substance use disorder or any mental illness in the past year. This percentage was higher than corresponding percentages among adults aged 26 to 49 (40.6 percent or 41.7 million people) and adults aged 50 or older (21.5 percent or 25.6 million people). And among the 21.5 million adults aged 18 or older in 2022 with co-occurring mental illness and a substance use disorder in the past year, 12.7 million (or 59.1 percent) received either substance use treatment or mental health treatment in the past year, and 8.8 million (or 40.9 percent) people received neither type of treatment. Among the 12.7 million adults with co-occurring mental illness and a substance use disorder who received either substance use treatment or mental health treatment in the past year, most received only mental health treatment (64.1 percent).¹ It is vital to have qualified individuals in the fields of mental and behavioral health and health care management.

About [Santé Center for Healing]: For 27 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

1. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2023). Key substance use and mental health indicators in the United States: Results from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (HHS Publication No. PEP23-07-01-006, NSDUH Series H-58). Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/report/2022-nsduh-annual-national-report

