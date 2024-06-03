Santé Center for Healing's Announces JCAHO ACCREDITATION

"Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. Santé recognizes the positive impact we can make an individual's pursuit of long-term recovery. We are proud to earn this accreditation due to being an excellent treatment provider that is also dedicated to enhancing the services we offer as well." Post this

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Santé Center for Healing for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

Earning this accreditation indicates Santé's commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality. Santé CEO, Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S MBA, MHSM said, "Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. Santé recognizes the positive impact we can make an individual's pursuit of long-term recovery. We are proud to earn this accreditation due to being an excellent treatment provider that is also dedicated to enhancing the services we offer as well." Santé Director of Compliance, Susmitha Thota shared, "Being a JCAHO Accredited Organization, Santé has not only acquired valuable benefits but also assured clients, funding sources, referral partners, and the community that it has demonstrated conformance to globally accepted high standards."

Specifically regarding the impact of the accreditation on Santé's clients, Michelle Luttrell, MA, LMFT-S, MBA, MHA, Santé COO notes, "Receiving this accreditation means that we are committed to providing the utmost care to our clients. Being a JCAHO accredited organization means that we utilize evidenced based tools and practices in our day-to-day work with clients and continuously evaluate our services for areas of improvement. Earning this accreditation is a reflection of our values and dedication to our clients and doing everything we can to ensure they achieve long-term recovery."

Since 1996, Santé has provided exceptional medical and therapeutic care for our clients. Santé has additionally been CARF accredited since 2015 through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. For more information on Santé Center for Healing click here.

About [Santé Center for Healing]: For 27 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

