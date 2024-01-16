Santé Center for Healing's Expert Commentary on Dry and Damp January

These challenges can be a way for someone to analyze their relationship with alcohol and determine what changes they can make to continue throughout the year and beyond. If someone tries and is unable to decrease their alcohol intake, that could serve as an indication to seek professional help. Post this

Benefits reported by those abstinent from alcohol for a month:

Financial savings

Improved sleep

Increase in energy

Better overall health – such as weight loss and a decrease in blood pressure. ²

Damp January can be beneficial as studies have shown a reduction in alcohol can also lead to the similar health improvements, especially for those who were heavier drinks prior to reducing their alcohol intake.⁴

However, any benefits are short lived if an individual begins drinking the same amount and at the same frequency, they did prior to the challenge.³

Whether one is participating in Dry or Damp January, it is a good time to:

Identify the reasons you drink alcohol and determine if other activities can accomplish the same goals. (i.e. you usually drink due to stress and now will try to go for a walk)

Evaluate how difficult you find it to abstain or reduce your alcohol intake.

Assess how your body feels when you are abstaining or reducing your alcohol intake.

Determine what, if any, changes you'll make in your alcohol intake going forward.

"These challenges can be a way for someone to analyze their relationship with alcohol and determine what changes they can make to continue throughout the year and beyond. If someone tries and is unable to decrease their alcohol intake, that could serve as an indication to seek professional help. We have treated alcohol dependence and other substance use disorders for 27 years, and if we aren't the right fit for an individual, we will help them find a place that is," says Santé's Medical Director, Melissa Pennington, D.O.

