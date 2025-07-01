Santee, California Deploys NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform to Enhance Intersection Safety and Efficiency for Residents

NoTraffic's advanced technologies will enable Santee to detect and address traffic challenges at the source, reducing accidents and improving traffic flow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced that the City of Santee, California has selected its innovative system to revolutionize its transportation infrastructure. After witnessing the immense benefits at just one intersection, Santee has deployed NoTraffic's cutting-edge AI mobility platform at an additional 12 – totaling 13 intersections across the city. Santee is taking a significant step toward improving road safety, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing traffic flow.

As Santee continues to grow, so does its commitment to preserving the charm and close-knit community that make it special. With more diverse road users sharing the streets, the city has deployed NoTraffic's platform to mitigate crowded intersections, reduce accidents and lower carbon emissions - demonstrating a care and awareness for the needs of both its residents and visitors. With cultural events regularly drawing drivers from surrounding areas, maintaining efficient and reliable traffic control is essential to preserving the city's reputation and ensuring that everyone can navigate the city effortlessly.

NoTraffic's deployment in Santee is supported by a partnership with JTB Supply Co., a trusted distributor of comprehensive solutions for traffic equipment needs with over 25 years of experience. By installing NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform with proprietary AI Detection capabilities, Santee was able to deploy Intersection Safety Insights (ISI) and Automatic Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPM). Both applications were seamlessly launched utilizing the company's first-of-its-kind Mobility Store, allowing agencies to activate additional applications on top of the existing infrastructure while eliminating the need for costly hardware additions.

"We're thrilled to be working with NoTraffic to bring state-of-the-art traffic management to Santee," said Jeff Morgan, Senior Traffic Engineer for the City of Santee. "NoTraffic's ISI application has proven invaluable in understanding traffic patterns and identifying areas for improvement. Additionally, the painless installation process and top-notch customer support has not only given us tremendous confidence in our decision but has also allowed for the seamless digitization of our intersections. With this technology, we're not just managing traffic; we're making our streets safer for everyone."

Utilizing NoTraffic's ISI offering, Santee will gain detailed analysis of red-light-runners and other unsafe behaviors at intersections, enabling more effective traffic safety measures. With the ATSPM application, Santee's traffic team can proactively identify and address problems through data-driven insights, comparing trends over time and before-and-after simulations to assess the impact of policy changes, benchmarking intersection performance against real-time industry standards.

"The City of Santee is leading the way for municipalities nationwide by embracing an innovative approach showcasing the immense potential of Software Defined Infrastructure to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits." said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "By facilitating a software-enabled hardware approach, our platform equips cities with the tools to effortlessly make data-driven decisions, ensuring safer and more efficient roads. We're excited to support Santee with our future-proof solutions in creating a more connected community."

Looking ahead, Santee plans to expand the deployment of NoTraffic to additional intersections in 2025, further solidifying the city's position as a leader in adopting next-generation transportation technologies. NoTraffic is currently deployed in numerous locations across North America, and operating currently in more than 35 US states, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers per day.

