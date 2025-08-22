Santee Cooper Achieves FERC 881 Compliance with PCI's Line Ratings Management System

"Their LRMS solution integrated smoothly into our workflow, enabling an efficient, cost-effective process that helped us meet FERC 881 requirements on time and with confidence." Jason Smith, Manager of System Operations Planning, Santee Cooper Post this

Using PCI's Line Ratings Management System (LRMS), Santee Cooper is now able to calculate hourly Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AARs), maintain a reliable source of truth for all transmission line ratings, and seamlessly integrate those ratings with external systems for regional coordination. The PCI LRMS provides essential downstream reporting and audit capabilities aligned with FERC 881 compliance requirements.

Jason Smith, Manager of System Operations Planning at Santee Cooper, emphasized the importance of aligning operational tools with evolving regulatory requirements.

"We're committed to advancing safe, reliable, and efficient operations, and partnering with PCI has helped us continue that mission," Smith said. "Their LRMS solution integrated smoothly into our workflow, enabling an efficient, cost-effective process that helped us meet FERC 881 requirements on time and with confidence."

"Helping our clients meet evolving regulatory requirements is a core part of PCI's mission," said Shailesh Mishra, SVP and Head of Global Business Development at PCI. "We're proud to support Santee Cooper's compliance journey and to help ensure their operational readiness for the AAR standards required by FERC 881."

This milestone highlights PCI's ability to deliver modular, utility-aligned compliance solutions with shorter implementation timelines and reduced cost compared to traditional industry approaches.

About Client

For more than 90 years, Santee Cooper has been serving the people of South Carolina. The utility is South Carolina's largest power provider and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper helps power South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We're a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We're based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Learn more at pcienergysolutions.com.

