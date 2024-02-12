Santé's Expert Commentary on the Danger of Tianeptine or "Gas Station Heroin"

There have been reported instances of individuals using tianeptine as an opioid substitute or to self-treat anxiety and depression. Many have also used it with the sole intention of getting high . . . Some have even become addicted to tianeptine and suffered from symptoms of withdrawal. Post this

What is Tianeptine and Why is it Dangerous?

Tianeptine, commonly known as "gas station heroin," is an unapproved drug in the U.S., but has been approved in other countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America to treat depression and anxiety. The drug commonly induces agitation and can also cause effects such as a fast heart rate, high blood pressure, confusion, nightmares, drowsiness, dry mouth and nausea. The more serious effects include slowed or stopped breathing, coma, heart arrhythmia and death.² The drug can also interact with other medications with deadly consequences.

The fact that it has been easily available in retail stores and online, can lull consumers into thinking it is a safe product. Retailers have skirted the fact it is not FDA-approved by selling it as a dietary supplement, which incurs significantly less rules and oversight. In fact, tianeptine products are being touted "with claims to improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder and other conditions."³

"There have been reported instances of individuals using tianeptine as an opioid substitute or to self-treat anxiety and depression. Many have also used it with the sole intention of getting high. Although it can be dangerous for anyone to use this medication without a doctor's supervision, people with a history of opioid use disorder may be at increased risk of abusing it. Some have even become addicted to tianeptine and suffered from symptoms of withdrawal.⁴ Although self-medication might seem to provide temporary relief, over time it only worsens the symptoms anxiety, depression or an opioid use disorder. When someone is looking for true healing and recovery, a medical and therapeutic treatment center like Santé Center for Healing is the place to turn. We have treated substance use disorders that include co-occurring mental health conditions for 27 years. If we aren't the right fit for an individual, we will help them find a place that is," says Santé's Medical Director, Melissa Pennington, D.O., FASAM, CEDS.

About [Santé Center for Healing]: For 27 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

