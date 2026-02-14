Santhigram Expands U.S. Franchise Footprint Amid $7+ Trillion Global Wellness Boom

As the wellness industry continues its rapid expansion, our mission remains clear - to make authentic Kerala Ayurveda accessible, credible, and structured in global markets. The rising global demand for holistic healthcare validates the work we have dedicated decades to building Post this

Backed by more than 28 years of global experience and 18 years of U.S. operations, Santhigram delivers a standardized, turnkey franchise model rooted in authentic Kerala Ayurveda. The system is designed for operational consistency, scalability, and long-term brand integrity.

The global wellness economy reached $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach $9.8 trillion by 2029, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The United States remains the world's largest wellness market, creating significant opportunity for structured, quality-driven wellness platforms.

Santhigram integrates signature Ayurvedic therapies—including Abhyangam, Shirodhara, Kizhi, and Swedana—within a modern operating framework featuring standardized protocols, structured training, therapist certification pathways, centralized marketing support, and ongoing operational guidance.

"We have built Santhigram as a scalable wellness platform—not a one-off spa concept," said Dr. Gopinathan Nair, Founder and Chairman. "Our franchise system supports disciplined operators with strong processes and long-term brand value, while preserving the authenticity that differentiates us."

Santhigram is actively seeking franchise partners with experience in wellness, hospitality, and multi-unit operations.

About Santhigram

Santhigram is a Kerala Ayurveda–inspired wellness organization with a 28-year global legacy and 18 years of operating experience in the United States. The company operates corporate-owned wellness centers and supports franchise locations through standardized clinical protocols, structured training systems, and modern operational infrastructure. By integrating authentic Ayurvedic traditions within a disciplined, scalable framework, Santhigram delivers accessible, relaxation-focused wellness experiences to urban and suburban communities across its growing network.

