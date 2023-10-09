Santhigram Foundation Announces "Imagine Ayurveda" Contest

Santhigram Foundation launches "Imagine Ayurveda," a contest celebrating Ayurvedic wisdom and envisioning its future through artwork.

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santhigram Foundation, a leading non-profit championing Ayurveda, introduce the "Imagine Ayurveda" contest on October 11, 2023. This global initiative invites individuals to share their innovative visions for Ayurveda's future in the modern world through artwork.

The contest welcomes entries in various formats, Digital and AI artworks. It aims to gather insights on integrating Ayurveda with artwork to showcase the visualization of Ayurvedic concepts.

As Ayurveda's advocate, the Santhigram Foundation sees this contest as a step towards bridging traditional knowledge with modern science. The foundation encourages participants to contribute their perspectives, regardless of their Ayurveda familiarity.

"Imagine Ayurveda" promises to be a significant event in Ayurvedic discourse.

For contest details, visit the Santhigram Foundation website.

