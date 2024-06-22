Santhigram Group Celebrates 26 Years of Ayurvedic Excellence

Santhigram Group, a pioneer in Ayurvedic wellness and holistic health, celebrated its 26th anniversary with a memorable event attended by clients, staff, and well-wishers. The celebration reflected Santhigram's humble beginnings and its growth into a global leader in Ayurvedic wellness.

Dr. Gopinathan Nair, President and CEO of Santhigram Group, delivered an inspiring keynote address. He highlighted Santhigram's remarkable journey and announced several new developments, including

The launch of new wellness centers in the US, Canada, and India.

The establishment of a new Ayurvedic wellness retreat in Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh.

The opening of a new corporate office in Edison, New Jersey.

The introduction of an Ayurvedic wellness franchise opportunity in the US, focusing on expansion in Texas and Florida.

The ongoing development of a premium wellness resort on the serene shores of Lake Vellayani in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Dr. Nair also emphasized the partnership with Genix Technologies to develop Santhigram Wellness Online. This platform integrates advanced EMR systems, digital prescriptions, patient monitoring tools, and standardized Ayurvedic questionnaires, revolutionizing Ayurvedic service delivery by blending traditional practices with modern health technology.

Interactive and Educational Activities

Dr. Anurag Nair engaged the audience with an interactive Herbs Challenge Quiz, familiarizing participants with various Ayurvedic herbs. This hands-on activity was well-received, enhancing the guests' understanding of Ayurveda.

Dr. Nair also conducted a fun and educational Prakriti quiz, where he used Dosha-based profiles of celebrities to explain the principles of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. This engaging approach helped the audience grasp these core Ayurvedic concepts through relatable examples.

Exploring Santhigram's Diverse Entities

Dr. Ambika Nair presented a video on Santhigram Herbals Manufacturing, showcasing the meticulous processes involved in sourcing and producing high-quality herbal products. The video highlighted the rigorous testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants to ensure product safety and efficacy, underscoring Santhigram's commitment to maintaining the highest standards.

Santhigram Foundation's Initiatives

The event spotlighted the Global Prakriti Project (GPP) and the Global Online Ayurveda Library (GOAL), two major initiatives by the Santhigram Foundation aimed at promoting Ayurveda's global reach.

Dr. Anurag Nair introduced the GPP with a compelling video by Dr. Pranita Joshi Deshmukh. This project maps human constitution using Prakriti-based approaches, enhancing the global understanding of Ayurveda

Following this, a video demonstration showcased the GOAL initiative. This online resource, accessible at ayurvedalibrary.org, offers comprehensive, credible information on Ayurveda and Yoga. It aims to educate, engage, and inspire users worldwide, making Ayurvedic knowledge easily accessible.

Community Spirit and Celebration

The event concluded with a delightful Ayurvedic vegetarian lunch, featuring dishes that exemplified the essence of Ayurvedic cuisine. Guests enjoyed a 360-degree video experience and a selfie booth, adding fun and memorable moments to the day. Dr. Anurag Nair closed the event with heartfelt thanks, underscoring the community spirit and unity that drive Santhigram's mission.

For More Information:

For further details about Santhigram Group's initiatives and future events, please visit our website or contact us at

Address: 1681 NJ-27, Edison, NJ 08817, United States

Phone: +1 732-486-6550

https://santhigram.com/

About Santhigram Group:

Santhigram Group is a leader in promoting Ayurveda globally, offering a range of holistic wellness services and products. With a presence in India, the US, and Canada, Santhigram continues to innovate and expand, integrating traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness practices.

Santhigram's 26th Anniversary Celebration video Link

Santhigram Group Celebrates 26 Years of Ayurvedic Excellence: Glimpses (youtube.com)

