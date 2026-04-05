Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Founders Honored by Marquis Who's Who, Reinforcing Global Wellness Leadership

"Ayurveda is entering a new phase of global acceptance. Our focus is to build a scalable, standardized platform that delivers authentic, outcome-driven care to the world." — Dr. Gopinathan Nair Post this

Established in 1899, Marquis Who's Who is an internationally respected biographical publication that recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, influence, and sustained contributions in their respective fields. This recognition reflects not only personal achievement but also the growing global relevance of Ayurveda within the modern healthcare and wellness ecosystem.

Santhigram has evolved beyond a traditional wellness provider into a structured and scalable healthcare platform, delivering Ayurveda through a scientific, standardized, and globally accessible model. A key force behind this transformation is Dr. Ambika Nair, whose work has been instrumental in repositioning Ayurveda as a clinically effective, outcome-driven system—particularly in the management of chronic and lifestyle-related conditions.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ambika Nair and Dr. Gopinathan Nair, along with Dr. Anurag Nair, a practitioner of modern medicine, Santhigram has developed a vertically integrated Ayurvedic ecosystem. This includes a growing network of wellness centers across the United States, a federally compliant and scalable franchise model, the Santhigram Ayurveda Training School, Ayurveda.tech—a 24/7 digital consultation platform, a global Ayurveda knowledge library, and FDA-compliant product lines.

This integrated model positions Santhigram at the intersection of traditional healthcare and modern wellness infrastructure, enabling scalable growth, geographic expansion, and diversified revenue streams across services, products, education, and digital health.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy has grown to approximately $6.8 trillion, with preventive and holistic healthcare emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments. Ayurveda, with its emphasis on personalized and preventive care, is increasingly gaining acceptance across international markets.

Santhigram is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum through franchise expansion, new market entry, and strategic collaborations. As part of its forward-looking vision, the organization is also developing a premium Ayurvedic wellness retreat near Vellayani Lake in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, targeting the high-value experiential wellness segment.

As the global demand for authentic and standardized Ayurveda continues to rise, Santhigram is actively exploring strategic partnerships and growth capital opportunities to accelerate its expansion and strengthen its global footprint.

Santhigram's journey reflects a broader opportunity—the global adoption of Ayurveda is accelerating, creating significant potential for structured, scalable platforms that can deliver authentic care with consistency and quality. With its integrated model and international presence, Santhigram is well positioned to emerge as a leading global Ayurveda brand.

Founder Quotes

"We see this recognition not merely as a personal milestone, but as a validation of Ayurveda's growing role in global healthcare. Our vision has always been to build a structured, scalable, and scientifically driven platform that brings authentic Ayurveda to the world in a credible and accessible manner. With increasing global acceptance of preventive and holistic healthcare, we believe this is the right time to expand and create long-term value through innovation, standardization, and strategic partnerships."

— Dr. Gopinathan Nair, Founder & CEO, Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda

"We have always believed that Ayurveda must be presented not only as a traditional healing system, but as a credible, outcome-oriented and complementary healthcare approach. Our clinical experience continues to show its value in chronic disease management, rehabilitation, preventive care, and overall well-being. The future of healthcare lies in integrating time-tested wisdom with scientific rigor, and Ayurveda has a vital role to play in that journey."

— Dr. Ambika Nair, Chief Clinical Director, Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda

For More Information

www.santhigram.com

www.ayurveda.tech

www.santhigram.shop

www.ayurvedalibrary.org

www.santhigramschool.com

www.santhigram.com/owning-a-franchise

Media Contact

Gopinathan Nair, Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda, 1 732-915-8813, [email protected], www.santhigram.com

SOURCE Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda