Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Ayurveda Wellness Center in Jersey City

Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company of the US has inaugurated a state-of-the-art wellness center at 600 Pavonia Ave., Jersey City, NJ, near Journal Square Path Train Station. The launch coincided with World Ayurveda Day and featured an esteemed guest list, including New Jersey State Senator Raj Mukherji and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. The event highlighted Santhigram's commitment to making Ayurveda accessible in the U.S., with a two-day exhibition offering complimentary Ayurvedic consultations led by Chief Consultant Dr. Ambika Nair and other experts. Founder & CEO Dr. Gopinathan Nair reaffirmed Santhigram's two-decade mission to promote holistic wellness through Ayurveda.

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company of US proudly opened its new state-of-the-art Ayurvedic wellness center in Jersey City. Conveniently located at 600 Pavonia Ave., Unit 3-2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 (Near Journal Square Path Train Station), this center is set to serve the growing demand for authentic Ayurvedic therapies in the Jersey City and adjoining New York City area.

CELEBRATING WORLD AYURVEDA DAY WITH ESTEEMED GUESTS

In honor of World Ayurveda Day, Santhigram hosted a memorable inauguration ceremony attended by distinguished New Jersey figures, including the Honorable Raj Mukherji, New Jersey State Senator, and Mayor Steven Fulop of Jersey City, who expressed support for the expanding presence of Ayurveda within the U.S. wellness sector. Santhigram Founder & CEO Dr. Gopinathan Nair and Chief Consultant Dr. Ambika Nair were joined by other leaders and a passionate audience eager to explore Ayurveda's holistic health benefits.

UNIQUE OFFERINGS AT SANTHIGRAM'S JERSEY CITY CENTER

Santhigram's Jersey City location will offer an array of Ayurveda and Panchakarma therapies designed for holistic wellness, including stress reduction, detoxification, and general rejuvenation programs. Patrons can expect a tranquil ambiance and expert guidance from Ayurvedic professionals specializing in personalized wellness programs. The center's therapies focus on preventive health and overall well-being, aligning with the principles of Ayurveda as a complementary approach to modern wellness.

EXHIBITION AND LAUNCH EVENTS

In celebration of the grand opening, Santhigram hosted a two-day exhibition event on October 27th and 28th, providing complimentary Ayurvedic consultations. Attendees met with Dr. Ambika Nair and other experienced Ayurvedic professionals to discuss how Ayurveda's time-tested practices can enhance personal wellness journeys.

SANTHIGRAM'S VISION FOR THE FUTURE

In Dr. Gopinathan Nair's shared vision for the future, Santhigram has been dedicated to bringing Ayurveda to America for the past two decades. The organization aims to make Ayurveda affordable and accessible to everyone, fostering a holistic approach to health and wellness across communities.

For more information, please see our video highlighting the grand opening and the center's unique offerings.

🔗- Watch the Inauguration Video Here :- https://youtu.be/d3GpK39Y_WY?si=PrxQSKzGFtqxmWyo

