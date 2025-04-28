Santhigram Wellness Online Launch : A New Era in Global Ayurvedic Wellness Begins

In a significant step forward for global holistic healthcare, Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda proudly announces the official launch of Santhigram Wellness Online, a state-of-the-art digital wellness platform designed to deliver authentic Ayurvedic consultations and natural healing therapies to individuals worldwide. This groundbreaking launch event, held virtually on March 30, 2025, marks a transformative moment in preventive and integrative health that blends the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with cutting-edge digital innovation. The platform allows users across the globe to access personalized Ayurvedic care, customized wellness programs, and high-quality herbal products, all from the comfort of their homes.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRANSFORMING ACCESS TO AYURVEDIC HEALTHCARE THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION

Led by Dr. GOPINATHAN NAIR and Dr. AMBIKA NAIR, visionary pioneers in globalizing Ayurveda and panchakarma treatments and founders of the Santhigram Ayurveda Group, this initiative is the culmination of decades of expertise in holistic wellness. Their commitment to advancing natural healthcare is realized globally through this user-friendly, evidence-based digital platform.

In his keynote address, DR. ANURAG NAIR, CEO of Santhigram Wellness, stated:

"Santhigram Wellness Online is a one-stop solution for natural healing and preventive care. We are creating a future where anyone, anywhere, can access traditional Ayurvedic wisdom tailored to modern lifestyles."

One of the key segments of the launch was a special conversation with Dr. Anurag Nair, where he spoke candidly about the vision behind Santhigram Wellness Online, the challenges to overcome in building a global platform for Ayurvedic wellness, and his mission to redefine how the world perceives preventive and natural healthcare. His insights highlighted the platform's dedication to accessibility, transparency, and long-term health outcomes

A CELEBRATION OF INNOVATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The virtual event also included interactive games, wellness-themed quizzes, and engaging challenges designed to promote Ayurvedic lifestyle principles in an entertaining and educational format. Attendees across geographies actively participated, creating an energetic and collaborative launch environment that reflected the community-centric ethos of Santhigram.

KEY FEATURES OF SANTHIGRAM WELLNESS ONLINE

Virtual Consultations with Experienced Ayurvedic Doctors

Customized Wellness Plans Based on Individual Doshas

Integrated Physical, Mental & Emotional Wellbeing Programs

FDA-Registered & GMP-Certified Ayurvedic Products

Educational Resources on Ayurveda, Diet, and Lifestyle

GLOBAL ENDORSEMENTS AND MESSAGES OF SUPPORT

The launch event was honoured by the presence and congratulatory messages from eminent dignitaries and wellness leaders, including

Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha , Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH

, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Ambassador Venu Rajamony , Former Diplomat and Ayurveda Advocate

, Former Diplomat and Ayurveda Advocate Senator Vin Gopal , New Jersey State Senate

, New Jersey State Senate Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala

Sandeep Marwah , Chancellor, AAFT University & Founder of Marwah Studios

, Chancellor, AAFT University & Founder of Marwah Studios N.K. Premachandran, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

Sreedhar Menon , Retd. Dy. President & Former Member of the Board, Amex Bank Ltd

, Retd. Dy. President & Former Member of the Board, Amex Bank Ltd Sreekumar, Legendary Indian Playback Singer & Music Director

Ramesh Narayan , a Renowned Indian classical vocalist and music composer

Their messages acknowledged Santhigram Wellness Online as a timely and visionary initiative that promotes natural, preventive, and sustainable healthcare. They extended their best wishes for the platform's long-term success and global impact.

GLOBAL ACCESS. ANCIENT WISDOM. MODERN WELLNESS.

With the launch of Santhigram Wellness Online, the organization extends its legacy into the digital space, empowering individuals globally to reclaim their health naturally. Whether seeking solutions for chronic conditions, lifestyle disorders, or preventive care, users can now access time-tested Ayurvedic solutions anytime, anywhere.

www.ayurveda.tech

Book a consultation with expert Ayurvedic doctors

https://youtu.be/V55O4rdf8UQ

