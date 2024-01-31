Santiago's Newest Office Tower Chose PENETRON ADMIX to Ensure Durability of the Concrete Foundation

Ultimately, our more economical solution, proven permeability reduction, and self-healing of hairline cracks over the service life of the concrete won the La Concepción job for Penetron. Post this

"The project specs for Edificio de Oficinas La Concepción specified "the use of PENETRON ADMIX or similar" as a concrete waterproofing solution for the below-grade reinforced concrete structures," says Domingo Lema, Managing Director of Penetron Chile. "Penetron Chile contacted the project architects to show how the Penetron product performed in similar projects throughout the country."

After an evaluation by the architectural team, PENETRON ADMIX was specified ahead of competitive products. Concretes Transex, the ready-mix concrete supplier, provided PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete to protect the concrete foundation slabs and perimeter walls from the high groundwater encountered at the construction site.

Once added to the concrete mix, proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline admixture react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation seals pores and microcracks, and becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix, making the concrete impermeable to high groundwater pressure and chloride ions in saltwater that can cause corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel.

"Ultimately, our more economical solution, proven permeability reduction, and self-healing of hairline cracks over the service life of the concrete won the La Concepción job for Penetron," says Domingo Lema.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group