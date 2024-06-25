Santo Spirits Announces Nationwide Rollout of Still Strength Tequila - Santo 110 Proof Blanco

Leading Into National Tequila Day July 24th, Rocker Sammy Hagar and Chef Guy Fieri Expand Availability of 100% Additive Free Overproof Expression of Lauded Flagship Blanco Tequila
SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heading into National Tequila Day on July 24th, Santo Spirits announces nationwide availability of Santo 110 Proof Blanco Tequila, previously found only in limited outlets in the U.S. Produced by third-generation distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez and tequilera Karina Rojo at El Viejito Distillery (NOM 1107) in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, Santo 110 Proof Blanco Tequila is an unexpectedly smooth spirit crafted with time-honored traditions and no dilution to fully capture the agave-forward flavor that is Santo's calling card.
Handcrafted in small batches, Santo 110 Proof Blanco is distilled from 100% Blue Weber Agave – both estate-grown and sourced from the highest-quality suppliers in the Highlands region. The agaves are cooked using traditional stone ovens – employing a low pressure and slow cooking method that optimizes the deep, earthy flavor of sweet agave. Santo 110 Proof Blanco is bottled at the still strength proof of 55% ABV, meaning no water is added that would reduce the impact of the agave. This is complemented by the fact that all Santo tequilas are certified 100% additive free. Some producers use additives to mask the agave flavor or to cover for using bitter, under-aged agaves.
The expert tasting panel at The Beverage Testing Institutes notes: "The new Santo 110 Proof Blanco features aromas and flavors of vanilla lime cream; candied jalapeño and tomatillo; prickly pear gelatin candy; and grilled jackfruit. It has a round, vibrant, dry medium body and a warming, elegant, medium-length finish that exhibits accents of lime, celery, cilantro, mango juice, candied peppers and sage. With layers of interesting flavors and complexity, Santo 110 Proof Blanco smells and tastes of all the goodness of a hot summer day by the pool."
Best enjoyed neat, Santo 110 Proof Blanco is a true sipping tequila, though mixing with it reveals the impact real agave flavor can have on any classic tequila cocktail, particularly those featuring bright citrus.
Santo 110 Proof Blanco was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 SIP Awards and joins Santo Tequila Blanco, Santo Tequila Reposado, Santo Tequila Reposado and the original Santo Mezquila, the first-ever tequila and mezcal blend, as part of the Santo portfolio of fine agave spirits.
Available as a 750 ml, Santo 110 Proof Blanco retails for $69.99. All Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan and online at https://www.santospirits.com/buy/.
About Santo Spirits
Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits' award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110 Proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world's first tequila and mezcal blend. For more information, please visit SantoSpirits.com.
