Santo Spirits Announces Nationwide Rollout of Still Strength Tequila - Santo 110 Proof Blanco

"Santo 110 Proof Blanco Tequila is an unexpectedly smooth spirit crafted with time-honored traditions and no dilution to fully capture the agave-forward flavor that is Santo's calling card."

The expert tasting panel at The Beverage Testing Institutes notes: "The new Santo 110 Proof Blanco features aromas and flavors of vanilla lime cream; candied jalapeño and tomatillo; prickly pear gelatin candy; and grilled jackfruit. It has a round, vibrant, dry medium body and a warming, elegant, medium-length finish that exhibits accents of lime, celery, cilantro, mango juice, candied peppers and sage. With layers of interesting flavors and complexity, Santo 110 Proof Blanco smells and tastes of all the goodness of a hot summer day by the pool."

Best enjoyed neat, Santo 110 Proof Blanco is a true sipping tequila, though mixing with it reveals the impact real agave flavor can have on any classic tequila cocktail, particularly those featuring bright citrus.

Santo 110 Proof Blanco was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 SIP Awards and joins Santo Tequila Blanco, Santo Tequila Reposado, Santo Tequila Reposado and the original Santo Mezquila, the first-ever tequila and mezcal blend, as part of the Santo portfolio of fine agave spirits.

Available as a 750 ml, Santo 110 Proof Blanco retails for $69.99. All Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan and online at https://www.santospirits.com/buy/.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits' award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110 Proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world's first tequila and mezcal blend. For more information, please visit SantoSpirits.com.

