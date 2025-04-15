São Paulo Museum of Art Picks the Penetron System for an Optimal Concrete Waterproofing Solution

MASP's greatest need was to find a solution that would provide long-term durability and reduce or even eliminate the need for future maintenance of the concrete structures.Penetron perfectly met these demands. Post this

Work on the expansion of the MASP began in 2019 and comprised the Pietro Maria Bardi building, consisting of 14 floors with 7,821 m² of space, and the recent concession of the belvedere, known as MASP's Free Span – increasing the institution's total area from 10,485 m² to 21,863 m² and increasing exhibit space by about 66%.

"Completion of this project greatly expands the museum's available square footage for art exhibits, educational programs, and art restoration services," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "More of the museum's collection of over 11,000 objects is now accessible to the public than ever before."

Penetron Brazil was chosen to provide a comprehensive waterproofing solution for the new building to protect both the concrete façades exposed to the tropical climate and the below-grade concrete structures subjected to high groundwater levels.

"The Penetron System met the performance parameters of the MASP project – succeeding against 13 competitive solutions – and we provided on-site support and technical expertise for the topical Penetron applications," says Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Finally, use of our crystalline waterproofing products contributed towards LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification for the project."

Approximately 3,000m³ (3,930 yds3) of new concrete was treated with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to ensure impermeability of the new basement structures. PENETRON ADMIX was also used for the 73-m-high exterior concrete panel, which was then sealed with a topical application of PENESEAL PRO, a spray-on liquid sealer, and PENESEAL HYDROGUARD, a liquid repellant surface coating, to form a sub-surface barrier to protect against water penetration and seal hairline cracks.

"As an important municipal structure housing a significant art collection, and a popular venue for exhibitions with large numbers of visitors, MASP's greatest need was to find a solution that would provide long-term durability and reduce or even eliminate the need for future maintenance of the concrete structures," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Penetron perfectly met these demands."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group