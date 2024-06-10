Sapien Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Onchain Pioneers

Sapien strengthens executive team and advisory board, accelerating the mission to build the largest network of human data labelers for high-quality AI model training.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To accelerate its mission of building the world's largest and most engaged network of human data labelers and providing high-quality annotation services for training AI models, and following a successful seed funding round, Sapien AI Corp. ("Sapien"), has added two high profile onchain leaders to their executive team and advisory board. Rowan Stone, a former Director at Coinbase, will join Sapien as Chief Business Development Officer. Gabby Dizon, a pioneer in connecting gaming to the blockchain in Southeast Asia, will join as a Senior Advisor.
"Adding Rowan and Gabby to the team will help us build on the momentum from our recent traction," said Trevor Koverko, co-founder of Sapien. "Their world-class experience scaling Web3 products to the masses is exactly what Sapien is excited to leverage moving forward."
About Rowan Stone
Rowan was previously Business and Operations Lead for Base and Director of Onchain BD at Coinbase, leading initiatives spanning DeFi, Gaming, Social, and NFTs, alongside the growth of onchain products like cbETH and USDC. He joined Coinbase following the acquisition of Totle, a DEX aggregation platform where he was COO. Prior to Totle, Rowan co-founded Horizen Labs, helped launch and grow the Horizen (ZEN) ecosystem, and founded Launch Code Capital, a boutique investment firm. Before entering the crypto space, he spent over a decade in energy and engineering, holding both technical and leadership roles, including co-leading a JV business between Sulzer Ltd and Wood PLC.
About Gabby Dizon
Gabby Dizon is a game industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. He co-founded Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's first and biggest Web3 gaming guild where players can enrich themselves as they find their community, discover games, and level up together.
As a strong advocate of the Web3 game ecosystem, Gabby is also a founding board member of the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), a founding member of the Web3 Gaming Collective (W3GC), and an active angel investor. Gabby's mission is to help people from all corners of the world find opportunities in Web3.
"The addition of Rowan and Gabby will help us continue expanding our ability to help businesses across the fast-growing AI data industry," said Trevor Koverko. "Our customers work in everything from healthcare and education to Web3 and leading LLMs, and we are excited about what Rowan and Gabby mean not just for helping our customers but also for helping the workers in such a diverse array of industries."
For more information about Sapien and its data labeling services, please visit https://sapien.io.
About Sapien:
Founded in 2023, Sapien is building the world's largest network of human data labelers, essential for powering high-performance AI models. As a two-sided marketplace, Sapien uses blockchain to gamify and revolutionize the labeling of large-scale data, including text, images, and video, to meet the growing demand of AI and machine learning. This innovative approach ensures high labeler engagement and optimal data quality through gamification and blockchain incentives. Serving industries like healthcare, web3, education, and LLMs, Sapien empowers individuals to earn a living wage by producing quality data in a fun and engaging way, setting a new standard for human-AI collaboration.
Media Contact:
Henry Chen
Media Contact
Albert Stichka, Elkordy Global Strategies, 1 6192544768, [email protected]
SOURCE Sapien
Share this article