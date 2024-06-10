Sapien Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Onchain Pioneers

Their world-class experience scaling Web3 products to the masses is exactly what Sapien is excited to leverage moving forward. Post this

About Rowan Stone

Rowan was previously Business and Operations Lead for Base and Director of Onchain BD at Coinbase, leading initiatives spanning DeFi, Gaming, Social, and NFTs, alongside the growth of onchain products like cbETH and USDC. He joined Coinbase following the acquisition of Totle, a DEX aggregation platform where he was COO. Prior to Totle, Rowan co-founded Horizen Labs, helped launch and grow the Horizen (ZEN) ecosystem, and founded Launch Code Capital, a boutique investment firm. Before entering the crypto space, he spent over a decade in energy and engineering, holding both technical and leadership roles, including co-leading a JV business between Sulzer Ltd and Wood PLC.

About Gabby Dizon

Gabby Dizon is a game industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. He co-founded Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's first and biggest Web3 gaming guild where players can enrich themselves as they find their community, discover games, and level up together.

As a strong advocate of the Web3 game ecosystem, Gabby is also a founding board member of the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), a founding member of the Web3 Gaming Collective (W3GC), and an active angel investor. Gabby's mission is to help people from all corners of the world find opportunities in Web3.

"The addition of Rowan and Gabby will help us continue expanding our ability to help businesses across the fast-growing AI data industry," said Trevor Koverko. "Our customers work in everything from healthcare and education to Web3 and leading LLMs, and we are excited about what Rowan and Gabby mean not just for helping our customers but also for helping the workers in such a diverse array of industries."

For more information about Sapien and its data labeling services, please visit https://sapien.io.

About Sapien:

Founded in 2023, Sapien is building the world's largest network of human data labelers, essential for powering high-performance AI models. As a two-sided marketplace, Sapien uses blockchain to gamify and revolutionize the labeling of large-scale data, including text, images, and video, to meet the growing demand of AI and machine learning. This innovative approach ensures high labeler engagement and optimal data quality through gamification and blockchain incentives. Serving industries like healthcare, web3, education, and LLMs, Sapien empowers individuals to earn a living wage by producing quality data in a fun and engaging way, setting a new standard for human-AI collaboration.

Media Contact:

Henry Chen

[email protected]

Media Contact

Albert Stichka, Elkordy Global Strategies, 1 6192544768, [email protected]

SOURCE Sapien