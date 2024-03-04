Sapien Labs Unveils Fourth Annual Mental State of the World Report

"The insights presented in this report paint a sobering picture of our post-pandemic landscape. Understanding the drivers of collective mental wellbeing is paramount as we strive to align our societal aspirations with the genuine prosperity of individuals." Post this

Key insights from this year's report underscore concerning trends:

Persistent Post-Pandemic Lows: Mental well-being has remained stagnant at post-pandemic lows, showing no signs of reverting to pre-pandemic levels. This raises critical questions about the enduring impacts of the pandemic and how shifts in lifestyle and work habits, exacerbated by factors like remote work and increased digital engagement, have contributed to diminished mental well-being.

Generational Disparities: For the eight English-speaking countries tracked since 2019, populations under the age of 35 experienced the sharpest declines in mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, contrasting with the steadiness observed among individuals over 65. This exacerbated the existing decline of younger generations highlighting the urgent need to understand the root causes globally.

Country Rankings: Once again, several African and Latin American countries outperformed wealthier nations from the Core Anglosphere, such as the U.S., UK, and Australia , in mental well-being rankings. These country-wise trends challenge conventional assumptions that greater wealth and economic development leads to better mental well-being outcomes. Reports published earlier this year by Sapien Labs shed light on the root causes which include early smartphone exposure, high frequency ultra-processed food consumption and strained family relationships

Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, Founder and Chief Scientist of Sapien Labs, emphasized, "The insights presented in this report paint a sobering picture of our post-pandemic landscape. Understanding the drivers of collective mental well-being is paramount as we strive to align our societal aspirations with the genuine prosperity of individuals."

As the report highlights the importance of maintaining functional capacity and fostering genuine human prosperity, Sapien Labs urges stakeholders across sectors to heed the implications of a society grappling with diminished mental well-being.

