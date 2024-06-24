Sapien Partners with Yield Guild Games (YGG) to Bring Data Labeling to the Onchain World

By bringing data labeling gig work to the onchain world, we are expanding our reach and providing YGG's skilled gamers with a new avenue to earn rewards and contribute to the development of AI technologies and models. Post this

"We are excited to join forces with Yield Guild Games and give their incredible community of onchain gaming enthusiasts a great new choice," said Trevor Koverko, Co-Founder of Sapien. "By bringing data labeling gig work to the onchain world, we are expanding our reach and providing YGG's skilled gamers with a new avenue to earn rewards and contribute to the development of AI technologies and models."

In addition to the partnership announcement, on May 13, 2024, Sapien welcomed Gabby Dizon, a game industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, as a Senior Advisor to the company. Dizon, who co-founded Yield Guild Games, brings invaluable expertise and insights to Sapien, strengthening the company's position in the Web3 gaming space.

Founded in 2023, Sapien is building the world's largest network of human data labelers, essential for powering high-performance AI models. As a two-sided marketplace, Sapien uses blockchain to gamify and revolutionize the labeling of large-scale data, including text, images, and video, to meet the growing demand of AI and machine learning. This innovative approach ensures high labeler engagement and optimal data quality through gamification and blockchain incentives. Serving industries like healthcare, web3, education, and LLMs, Sapien empowers individuals to earn a living wage by producing quality data in a fun and engaging way, setting a new standard for human-AI collaboration.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a web3 guild protocol that enables players and gaming guilds to find their community, discover games and level up together. Its mission is to become the leading community-based user acquisition platform in web3 gaming.

As a network of gaming guilds focused on web3 games, YGG is committed to providing opportunities for its members to achieve success in web3 gaming through questing initiatives such as Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP). These enable members to build their onchain identity through its achievement-based reputation system.

From its roots in the Philippines to its global network of regional guilds and partnerships with over 100 blockchain games and infrastructure projects, YGG caters to an ever-expanding community of gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

