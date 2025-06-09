Sapient Insights Group and IHRIM Deepen Partnership, Empowering a New Generation of HR Leaders

Sapient Insights Group and IHRIM have expanded their strategic partnership to provide the HR tech community with unmatched access to education, professional development, and peer engagement. As part of this alliance, Sapient will continue delivering exclusive, data-rich webinars and offer IHRIM members 10 Recertification Credit Hours for participating in its 28th Annual HR Systems Survey. The collaboration also includes discounted access to Sapient's reports and ongoing leadership programming. With 58% of HRIS professionals having less than three years of experience, this partnership addresses the urgent need for data-driven guidance, strategic development, and support in navigating today's evolving HR landscape.

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sapient Insights Group, the leading voice in independent HR technology research and advisory services, and IHRIM (International Association for Human Resource Information Management) announced today that they are expanding their strategic collaboration. The enhanced alliance brings together two longstanding champions of HR transformation to offer the HR tech community unparalleled opportunities for education, community engagement, and professional growth.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with IHRIM, Sapient Insights Group will continue to deliver exclusive, data-driven webinars throughout the year - providing members with actionable insights tailored to today's HR challenges. In addition, IHRIM members are now eligible to earn 10 Recertification Credit Hours (RCHs) simply by participating in the Annual HR Systems Survey, the industry's most trusted source for voice-of-the-customer research. The Survey – currently in its 28th year – is actively seeking participation from HR practitioners.

"We've always believed that HR professionals deserve access to the best data, community, and insights available," said Teri Zipper, CEO and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. "This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to educating and uplifting HRIS practitioners, especially those navigating the early stages of their careers. Together with IHRIM, we're not just reacting to change – we're empowering leaders to drive it."

This announcement builds on the organizations' long-standing relationship and shared mission: helping HR practitioners make smart, ethical, and enduring decisions about the technology shaping today's workplace. From elevating employee experience to driving strategic business value, both IHRIM and Sapient are laser-focused on preparing HR teams to meet tomorrow with clarity and confidence.

Shared Vision, Greater Value

In a time when HR technology is becoming more complex – and more critical – Sapient's research reveals that 58% of HRIS professionals have less than three years of experience in their current role. With limited internal guidance and increased external pressure, HR teams need both clarity and community to thrive. That's exactly what this partnership delivers.

Key Elements of the Collaboration Include:

• Exclusive Webinar Series: Co-hosted sessions designed for IHRIM members focused on digital transformation, leadership development, change management, and technology strategy;

• Discounted Access to Research: IHRIM members receive $400 off the full price of the HR Systems Survey Whitepaper—Sapient's lowest rate available – and it's free to those who take the survey;

• Ongoing AEP Accreditation: Sapient serves as an Authorized Education Partner (AEP) with IHRIM, enabling continued education and recertification credits through events and survey engagement.

"IHRIM's mission has always been to foster excellence and innovation in the HR technology profession," said Dr. Dennis Hill, IHRIM's Board Chair, President, and CEO. "By expanding our partnership with Sapient Insights Group, our global community can access top-tier research, practical tools, and transformative learning experiences that are grounded in real-world solutions."

Leading Through Complexity

Sapient's last report, based on insights from over 3,300 organizations across 59 countries, revealed a critical shift: while 52% of HR functions are now viewed as strategic, outcomes in HR, talent, and business performance declined across the board in 2024. The message is clear: strategy alone isn't enough. HR leaders need stronger leadership development, critical thinking, and systems fluency.

To meet this need, the organizations will also spotlight leadership development through Sapient's Change Leadership Cohorts and executive learning programs, specifically tailored to emerging HR leaders.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a women-owned research and advisory firm helping organizations turn data into action. Our unbiased Voice of the Customer research has helped thousands of organizations build better strategies, select the right technologies, and lead transformative change. Learn more at www.sapientinsights.com

About IHRIM

Celebrating its 45th Anniversary in 2025, IHRIM has served as the largest global association and certifying body of HR Technology professionals. Through peer networking, certification, and education, IHRIM empowers HR technologists to drive the future of work. Learn more at www.ihrim.org

