Sapient Insights Group and OutSail Partner to Simplify HR Tech Selections with Unbiased, Data-Driven Support

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sapient Insights Group, a leading independent research and advisory firm is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with OutSail, a free, vendor-neutral HR technology marketplace. This collaboration is designed to help HR and business leaders streamline their HR technology selection process using a combination of unbiased data, expert advisory support, and customized solution shortlists.

Through this new partnership, Sapient Insights Group and OutSail will provide an integrated approach to HR tech evaluations—offering clients the research-backed insights from Sapient's Annual HR Systems Survey alongside OutSail's real-time market expertise and personalized vendor matching services.

"Our clients are navigating one of the most complex HR tech environments we've ever seen," said Teri Zipper, CEO and Managing Partner of Sapient Insights Group. "By teaming up with OutSail, we're giving HR and IT leaders the best of both worlds: deep, unbiased research and hands-on support to help them confidently select the right solutions for their organizations."

With more than 2,700 HR technology vendors on the market today and 58% of HR systems leaders having less than three years of experience, it has never been more critical to have trustworthy data and expert guidance to avoid costly missteps.

What Clients Can Expect from the Partnership:

A free HR Tech Shortlist tailored to their business needs, built using OutSail's proprietary tools and deep market knowledge

A free HR Tech Shortlist report, access to powerful software buying tools, and expert, hands-on guidance from industry professionals

Access to Sapient Insights Group's Voice of the Customer top vendor data, representing feedback from over 4,500 organizations and 30 million employees worldwide

No sales pressure or vendor bias, just smart, informed recommendations rooted in performance data and practitioner feedback

"We built OutSail because we believe building the right tech stack is one of the most important and challenging jobs HR teams have," said Brett Ungashick, Founder of OutSail. "By partnering with Sapient Insights Group, we're connecting our real-time selection tools with the most trusted, unbiased HR tech research available."

To learn more about the partnership and request your custom HR Tech Shortlist, visit: https://sapientinsights.com/outsail/

About Sapient Insights Group:

Sapient Insights Group, a privately-owned research and advisory firm based in Pensacola, Florida, is trusted by HR, IT, finance, and business leaders worldwide for its unbiased insights and practical expertise. Its widely respected HR Systems Report helps clients transform people strategies, make sound technology investments, optimize existing infrastructures, and navigate organizational change with confidence. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com.

About OutSail:

OutSail's innovative HR Tech Advisory services help HR teams confidently research, evaluate, and select the right software platforms. Powered by a unique broker model, OutSail offers vendor-agnostic guidance at no cost to buyers. With a focus on continuous innovation, OutSail combines expert advisory with powerful tools - including real-time vendor comparisons, exportable shortlist reports, collaborative scorecards, and in-depth proposal analysis - to streamline every step of the selection process.

