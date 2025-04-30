Sapient Insights Group Opens 28th Annual HR Systems Survey

Spotlighting AI, Legislation, and HR Tech Strategy

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sapient Insights Group, the trusted authority in workforce and HR technology research, today announced the launch of its 28th Annual HR Systems Survey, the industry's longest-running and most comprehensive study on HR technology strategy, adoption, outcomes, and trends – rooted exclusively in the voice of the customer.

Spanning employers of every size and geography, and completely vendor-agnostic, the Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey offers a globally representative, ground-level view of the technologies powering today's workplaces and the teams guiding their evolution.

This year's research zeroes in on the themes shaping HR's future:

AI in Action: Beyond the buzz, how are organizations actually deploying AI? What's working, what's not, and what's next?

Legislation and Compliance: As policy shifts intensify, what's the true cost of keeping up, and how are HR teams adapting?

Budgets and Buying Behavior: What tools are on the shopping list this year? Where are organizations cutting back or doubling down?

Technology Ecosystems in Detail: What's in-house today, and how well is it being used? This year's study tracks not just platform adoption but also depth of use and integration across HR functions.

Buyer Sentiment: What's the pulse of the marketplace? From confidence levels to frustrations, the survey captures the real experience of HR tech decision-makers.

"Every year, we hear directly from the people responsible for turning HR strategy into results," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. "That kind of insight is invaluable, especially in a moment like this when technology, policy, and people strategy collide in powerful ways. We're digging deeper than ever, and we can't wait to share what we uncover."

How to participate

The 28th Annual HR Systems Survey is open now through June 25, 2025, to HR professionals around the world regardless of employee count, revenue size, or location. If you are interested in participating click here to take the survey and receive a free copy of the report when it's released along with IHRIM recertification credits and a personal mini benchmark.

For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com

For a copy of last year's full research report, visit the Sapient Insights Group Research Marketplace

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a leading research and advisory firm specializing in HR and workforce technology. With the industry's longest-running HR systems survey and a team of experts grounded in real-world experience, we deliver actionable insights based on the authentic voice of the customer. Independent, data-driven, and vendor-neutral, we help organizations and providers navigate change, optimize strategy, and drive measurable outcomes.

