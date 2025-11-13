Sapient Insights Group Releases the 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey Report

"We found that 31% of organizations are currently using some kind of AI-enabled technology, ranging from ChatGPT (58%) to AI-supported meeting tools (11%) to HR applications with embedded AI (9%)." said Stacey Harris, managing partner and chief research officer. Post this

Multiple factors set this report apart from previous ones:

This year's report had a 67% increase in survey participation, thanks to Sapient's 72 distribution partners. The increased participation gave Sapient analysts a much bigger data set to analyze, making for stronger data validation and trend spotting.

New tech segments appear in this year's report; examples include labor scheduling, labor budgeting, leave management, contingent workforce management, and HR content and document management.

A 26-page section on emerging technologies discusses the ways HR organizations are actually using AI and machine learning, barriers to use, solutions most commonly used, and adoption rates. The section also breaks down survey data for AI-enabled solutions in areas such as benchmarking, blockchain, and predictive analytics.

The report includes extensive trend analysis and covers operational topics critical to successful implementations and desired business outcomes, such as systems governance, organizational structures and staffing, budgeting, and adaptive change management.

"In this year's report, we wanted to give HR decision makers a realistic, practical view of AI based on solid data, rather than market hype. We found that 31% of organizations are currently using some kind of AI-enabled technology, ranging from ChatGPT (58%) to AI-supported meeting tools (11%) to HR applications with embedded AI (9%). We offer advice on how best to approach AI-related investments, how organizations are actually paying for AI, and vendors we recommend watching," said Stacey Harris, managing partner and chief research officer.

"We also take a close look at how AI is impacting traditional HR tech segments, such as payroll, recruiting, and HR management. However, this report is about much more than AI. We continue to monitor other trends influencing buying decisions in all HR tech segments. For instance, many enterprise vendors are looking to expand market share by courting mid-sized companies, making highly sophisticated solutions more affordable. Hybrid, remote, and contingent work are bringing impressive innovations to solutions for scheduling and time and attendance."

The 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey report is available for purchase for $1,800. Sapient also offers the option to purchase specific report segments, ranging from $500 to $800.

About the 2024-2025 HR Systems Survey

Now in its 28h year, Sapient's HR Systems Survey is unquestionably the longest-running, most comprehensive survey of the HR technology landscape, as well as the only completely objective, non-sponsored study of its kind. This year, HR professionals representing 4,670 organizations around the globe participated, and 1,539 technology solutions are referenced.

As the HR technology landscape has expanded, so has the survey, which now covers 22 technology segments, including emerging technologies and AI workforce tools. The annual report includes in-depth analysis of each tech segment, along with current and future adoption rates, customer retention, replacement plans, and projected vendor growth. The report also breaks down the demographics of HR organizations, system governance, system strategy and implementation, business and talent outcomes, technology spending, and much more.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a certified women-owned, privately-owned consulting, research, and advisory firm. Specializing in HR and operational systems and practices, we support clients navigating complex challenges across HR transformations, change management, leadership, culture, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise system strategies. The company's HR Systems Survey is the HR profession's most trusted source for objective data on the HR technology market and insights to guide buyer investments and vendor product development and marketing. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com.

Media Contact

Kendall Lowry, Sapient Insights Group, 1 8506073737, [email protected]

SOURCE Sapient Insights Group