Sapient Insights Group Reveals the HR Technology Solutions Ranking Highest in Vendor Satisfaction

To help buyers identify the HR system providers most relevant to their organizational needs, the rankings are categorized by company size into three categories: small, mid-sized, and enterprise. Survey responders are asked to rate their current solution providers in each tech segment on both vendor satisfaction and user experience based on multiple criteria. The survey also allows for open-ended comments.

In her presentation at the annual HR Technology Conference on Thursday, September 18, Stacey Harris, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer, will expand on the rankings and discuss other key survey findings, offering tech buyers and sellers the most comprehensive and up-to-date view of the HR technology landscape from the customer's perspective.

Harris will cover current and projected adoption rates, customer retention, replacement plans, and projected market growth, as well as demographic details about those involved in purchase decisions and those managing increasingly complex HR tech ecosystems. To help buyers and vendors better understand market dynamics and shifts, she will also point out important trends by comparing data from this year's report with data from previous years.

"Although there are always some swings in user experience and vendor satisfaction scores year to year, this year we saw a notable uptick in scores across almost all tech segments. This coincides with vendors' increasing use of AI in their solutions," said Harris. "One explanation for the higher scores is that HR tech vendors are using AI-related tools to streamline workflows and solve real-world business issues. As a result, we expect the deployment of AI for solution refinement and improved customer experience to continue to grow."

More than 10,000 HR professionals responded to this year's survey, almost doubling last year's participation. The survey expanded coverage to include contingent workforce management and AI tools used by the general workforce. The survey also broke out the categories of time management and HR delivery systems to get more insight into solutions used for areas such as leave management, workforce scheduling, and help desks.

The top-ranking solutions (in alphabetical order) for vendor satisfaction across all HR tech segments in each company size category are listed below. Rankings include point solutions, modules within technology suites, and in some cases, service providers.

Enterprise (5,000 or more employees):

Culture Amp

Docebo

Dovetail

Fidelity Net Benefits / PSW

Microsoft Copilot

Payscale Payfactors

Visier

Workday Mid-Market (500 to 4,999 employees):

Dayforce

HiBob

Kudos

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft LinkedIn Learning

Microsoft Viva / Teams

Payscale Marketpay

Rippling

Workday

Workday Adaptive Planning

Workday Help

SMB (up to 499 employees)

Awardco

EASE (Employee Navigator)

HiBob

isolved

KnowBe4

Perplexity AI

Rippling

Tableau

The complete Voice of the Customer results across all technology segments are available here. Results include the top five rankings for each technology segment, based on both vendor satisfaction and user experience, across three company size categories. The solutions making the lists include many familiar names, along with several relatively new to the HR tech market, demonstrating room for competition in a crowded landscape.

Sapient Insights Group will publish a detailed report on the survey findings and analysis in late October. To get more information and to take advantage of a special advance purchase offer, click here. Available now are special segment reports for Payroll, HR Management Systems, and Emerging Tech, each selling for $500.

About the 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey

Now in its 28th year, Sapient's HR Systems Survey is unquestionably the longest-running, most comprehensive survey of the HR technology landscape, as well as the only completely objective, non-sponsored study of its kind. This year, HR professionals representing 4,670 organizations worldwide participated, and 1,000 technology vendors were referenced.

As the HR technology landscape has expanded, so has the survey, which now covers 22 technology segments, including emerging technologies and AI workforce tools. The annual report, scheduled for publication in October 2025, will feature an in-depth analysis of each technology segment, including current and future adoption rates, customer retention, replacement plans, and projected vendor growth. The report also breaks down the demographics of HR organizations, system governance, system strategy and implementation, business and talent outcomes, technology spending, and much more.

Stacey Harris, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer, will preview the survey's findings at the HR Technology Conference on Thursday, September 18, at 8:15 a.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

For more information about the survey and report, click here.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a certified women-owned, privately-owned consulting, research, and advisory firm. The company works with organizations in the areas of HR and finance technology, HR strategy and transformation, leadership and culture, and change management. The company's HR Systems Survey is the HR profession's most trusted source for objective data on the HR technology market and insights to guide buyer investments, vendor product development, and marketing. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com.

