Sapient Insights Group Takes Stage at HR Tech Conference 2025

Here is where the Sapient Insights team will be this coming week; all sessions take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:

"Leveraging the Power of Assessments," 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. , Oceanside C Ballroom. Stacey Harris , Sapient's chief research officer, will discuss how to best optimize the use of assessment tools in areas such as recruiting and the benefits of a "land and expand" strategy. Christina Norris-Watts , head of assessments and people practices at Johnson & Johnson, will be her co-presenter.

"Hurry Up, Catch Up: Women in HR Getting Ahead of the AI Game," 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Oceanside C Ballroom. Sapient CEO Teri Zipper will moderate a panel discussion focused on ways HR leaders are using AI to facilitate people management, build skills, and achieve better business outcomes – while also making strategic investments. Panelists include Julie Develin, senior partner for UKG's HCM Strategic Advisory Team; Jenny Dearborn, CHRO, BTS; Ekita Vyas, CHRO, Keck Medicine of USC.

"The Evolving HR Systems Buyer: How Buying Habits Are Shifting in the Age of AI," 5:50 to 6:10 p.m., Tech Talks Theater. Stacey Harris and Shrikant Pattahil, president and CTO of the Harbinger Group, will talk about how AI is impacting budgets, decision-making, and buyer expectations.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

Ask the Experts: AI in HR, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Ask the Experts Theater. Stacey Harris and Teri Zipper will field audience questions around AI's use and how it is changing the market landscape.

Cornerstone Expert Corner, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Booth 5220, Expo Hall. Stacey Harris, Cliff Stevenson, and Sapient founder Susan Richards will be on hand to take questions on topics such as getting started with an AI and skills strategy, identifying realistic goals, and how to lead a learning culture transition.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

"Voice of the Customer: Sapient Insights Group 28th Annual HR Systems Survey Key Findings," 8:15 to 9:00 a.m., Oceanside D Ballroom. In this session, Stacey Harris unveils the results of this year's HR Systems Survey, which analyzes respondent data for hundreds of HR technology vendors across thousands of organizations globally. In addition to announcing the Voice of the Customer winners in user experience and vendor satisfaction across 22 categories, she'll also discuss the trends influencing purchasing decisions, the implementation challenges highlighted by customers, spending and replacement plans, and those vendors winning and losing market share.

Ask the Experts: 28th HR Systems Survey Questions, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., Ask the Experts Theater. Immediately following the mega-session presentation, Stacey Harris and Cliff Stevenson, director of research, will take questions on survey findings and dive into the details.

Sapient Insights Group will publish the detailed survey findings and analysis based on answers to its extensive survey questions and responder feedback at the end of October. To get more information or to take advantage of a special advance purchase offer, click here.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a certified women-owned, privately-owned consulting, research, and advisory firm. The company works with organizations in the areas of HR and finance technology; HR strategy and transformation; leadership and culture, change management; talent management; mergers and acquisitions; and project management. The company's HR Systems Survey, now in its 28th year, is the HR profession's most trusted source for objective data on the HR technology market and insights to guide buyer investments and vendor product development and marketing. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com.

