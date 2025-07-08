Sapient Insights to Lead HR Tech Track at this years FATE 2025

Sapient Insights Group, the leading independent voice in HR technology research and strategy, is partnering with CFO Leadership Council to deliver exclusive content at the upcoming Finance and Accounting Technology Expo (FATE), November 13–14 at New York City's Javits Center.

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the new partnership, Sapient Insights will lead interactive roundtable discussions designed to help senior finance leaders navigate the growing intersection between HR and finance technologies. Each roundtable will be sponsored by a major HR technology provider and will cover topics such as AI's impact on payroll, benefits, and workforce planning; alternative compensation models; and workforce planning in the age of AI.

"Our Voice of the Customer data clearly shows that positive business outcomes depend on close relationships between HR, finance, and business leadership," said Teri Zipper, CEO and Managing Partner for Sapient Insights Group. "Yet our research also reveals a troubling disconnect. Most finance leaders remain underinformed about the rapid evolution of HR and work technologies and the significant impact these solutions have on performance, workforce planning, and long-term financial outcomes."

Now in its 28th year, Sapient Insights' HR Systems Survey is the industry's leading source for independent insights on workforce tech. It tracks key trends across 14 categories, including solution usage, vendor plans, budgets, satisfaction, and more — all segmented by company size and industry.

"The convergence of HR and finance tech is happening faster than most realize," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer of CFO Leadership Council. "By adding HR technology vendors to our expo and offering learning opportunities about the HR tech market, attendees will be better informed about this important technology segment."

The Finance and Accounting Expo (FATE), produced by CFO Leadership, is expected to draw 1,200+ finance professionals from across the country. The conference agenda will include prominent keynote speakers, 60+ theatre sessions and 100+ fintech exhibitors.

Click Here to register or learn more about FATE.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group, a privately-owned research and advisory firm based in Pensacola, Florida, is trusted by HR, IT, finance, and business leaders worldwide for its unbiased insights and practical expertise. Its widely respected HR Systems Survey helps clients transform people strategies, make sound technology investments, optimize existing infrastructures, and navigate technology change with confidence. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com. HR technology vendors interested in sponsoring a roundtable discussion or exhibiting at FATE should contact Linda Galloway at [email protected].

About CFO Leadership Council

CFO Leadership Council is the go-to community for ambitious finance leaders who want to stay ahead. With over 2,500 senior financial executives nationwide, we deliver the insights, peer connections, and strategic programs you need to navigate today's challenges—and tomorrows. From real-time learning to high-impact networking, CFO Leadership Council empowers you to lead with clarity, confidence, and growth.

Media Contact

Linda Galloway, Sapient Insights Group, 1 4046622400, [email protected], Sapientinsights.com

SOURCE Sapient Insights Group