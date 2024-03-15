Sappington appoints Eric Belgau to new director-level creative role

Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm with headquarters in Seattle, WA, has appointed versatile storyteller Eric Belgau to the newly created role of Creative Content Director. Belgau has key responsibility for thought leadership, storytelling, and content creation to meet the needs of the firm's preeminent enterprise technology clients.

SEATTLE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm with headquarters in Seattle, WA, has appointed versatile storyteller Eric Belgau to the newly created role of Creative Content Director. Belgau has key responsibility for thought leadership, storytelling, and content creation to meet the needs of the firm's preeminent enterprise technology clients.

Belgau reports to Chief Creative Officer Erik Wirsing. He's been a Content Strategist for the firm since 2020. In addition to being an experienced technologist and marketer, he's a screenwriter with credits including, most recently, Murder at Yellowstone City (Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss), released in 2022.

"AI has everyone's attention at the moment, but our clients will always count on us to inject humanity into technology," said Wirsing. "It's our signature offering and advantage. That's where Eric increases our strengths with his exceptional talent and unique experience. He adds new dimensions of inventive communication and the ability to connect on an emotional level through the power of story to help our clients meet their business goals. I'm thrilled to have him on our team."

Whether developing a Hollywood script or writing for industry-leading tech companies, Belgau strives to imagine the possible and tap into high-concept creativity to make sentences sing and stories irresistible.

"Communicating about things that are difficult to describe is practically the definition of technology marketing," said Belgau. "No firm does it better than Sappington, and there's no team of creatives more effective than the one I'm joining here. I'm over the moon for the opportunity to apply the power of a 'What if?' approach to making the value of our clients' technologies accessible to their customers."

As Creative Content Director, Belgau will interact with clients and lead discovery and collaboration sessions; identify storytelling opportunities to push the boundaries on content creation to delight clients and exceed their expectations; and own and author an extensive portfolio of content with a focus on strategic management- and executive-level engagements.

Belgau serves on the boards of the PARC Foundation, which raises and allocates funding for parks and cultural programs throughout Thurston County, WA, and Harlequin Productions, an Equity theatre in Olympia, WA, where he lives with his daughter and son.

Sappington is the premier enterprise technology marketing firm for the world's greatest technology companies. We relentlessly focus on why technology is invaluable to our customers' customers, which helps drive better executive decision-making and improves sales and marketing results.

Erika Schmidt, Sappington

