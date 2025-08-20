Sappington launches a proprietary, AI-powered platform to expedite the creation of essential B2B marketing assets

Sappington, a leading enterprise technology marketing firm, has announced the recent launch of the Sappington Expedite Platform. This platform makes it easier for Sappington to create essential marketing assets faster at a reduced budget with the same level of quality that clients expect.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sappington, a leading enterprise technology marketing firm, has announced the recent launch of the Sappington Expedite Platform. This platform makes it easier for Sappington to create essential marketing assets faster at a reduced budget with the same level of quality that clients expect.

The proprietary AI-powered platform is built specifically for enterprise marketing needs. Sappington began strategic investments in 2022 when it was clear to company CEO, Tim Goggin, that generic AI tools would soon flood the market, often lacking quality, security, accuracy, or real B2B marketing relevance.

"We saw where the market was headed and knew our clients needed something purpose-built," said Goggin. "Off-the-shelf AI solutions often promise speed but deliver chaos, lack quality, or don't align with brand standards. We built a platform that does what marketers need when creating essential marketing assets—to move faster and spend less while retaining human-caliber quality and branded outputs."

Unlike AI point solutions, the Sappington Expedite Platform combines custom models, advanced prompt engineering, and secure infrastructure—all informed by 20+ years of Sappington's proven B2B marketing expertise and success. The result is a creative environment that helps Sappington experts eliminate the pitfalls of AI-generated content: robotic tone, inaccuracy, and endless revisions.

"We've been able to dramatically cut timelines and costs," added Goggin. "And help our clients be AI-forward while they navigate AI tools within their companies."

The platform is designed to accelerate the creation of essential marketing assets such as eBooks, case studies, competitive analyses, blogs, articles, solution sheets, and campaign Bills of Materials. The materials are still produced with expert human input, editorial quality control, and full brand alignment.

Goggin emphasizes that this innovation doesn't replace Sappington's high-touch, full-service offerings. Keynotes, sales presentations, storytelling, video, and experiences remain core Sappington service offerings—and now coexist with a powerful new layer of scalable AI-assisted delivery.

Sappington is an innovative enterprise technology marketing company, delivering both services and proprietary products. With a team of experts across strategy, content, design, and AI, Sappington helps the world's leading technology brands go further—faster. The current portfolio of marketing products includes the Sappington Expedite Platform, 47-Second Storytelling, S.K.I.M Content, and Velocity Decks. www.sappington.co

