Sappington promotes Erika Schmidt to president of the firm

Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm with headquarters in Seattle, WA, has promoted Erika Schmidt to President. Schmidt will be the business leader overseeing the growth of the firm's marketing services business with responsibility for client relationships, sales, marketing, and operations.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm with headquarters in Seattle, WA, has promoted Erika Schmidt to President. Schmidt will be the business leader overseeing the growth of the firm's marketing services business with responsibility for client relationships, sales, marketing, and operations.

Schmidt is on Sappington's Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Tim Goggin. She and Chief Creative Officer Erik Wirsing will continue their decade-long partnership, delivering exceptional marketing creative. She's been the firm's Principal since 2014.

"I can't think of anyone better than Erika to lead the evolution of our business to meet clients' needs, today and well into the future—especially as we work to innovate and turn marketing on its head," said Goggin. "She's a leader in the enterprise technology marketing landscape and passionate about our investment in innovation and championing The Sappington Value-Based Methodology. Her drive to solve customer challenges through 'What if?' strategic thinking and exceeding expectations is inspiring."

Schmidt has led client relationships and sales during most of her time at Sappington. Her new portfolio includes additional responsibilities overseeing operations and marketing and fostering collaboration across the firm. She will work to attract top talent, reinforcing Sappington's reputation as a premier enterprise technology marketing firm.

"The age of AI is an exciting time for enterprise tech marketing," said Schmidt. "We're embracing this game-changing moment to improve clients' sales and marketing results—and help their customers achieve faster outcomes. Our amazing approach and team are just what tech marketers and leaders need to win unparalleled competitive advantage."

Before Sappington, Schmidt was President and COO of Frause, a strategic communications firm. She's a co-founder of the Digital Business Roundtable and a certified change management professional. She has been involved in numerous civic and professional organizations and is currently active in Marketing Communications Executives International.

Media Contact

Erika K Schmidt, Sappington, 1 2066187110, [email protected], Sappington

Mike Tenhulzen, Sappington, 1 425-736-8259, [email protected], www.sappington.co

SOURCE Sappington