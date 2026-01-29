Sara Giammanco, CSR (CA), Joins Planet Depos to Lead and Expand Court Reporter Engagement

"I'm excited to work closely with reporters and help strengthen the profession as the industry continues to change." Post this

"Sara's background gives her a rare and invaluable perspective," said Sandra Wilson, CSR (CA), FPR, CER, CDR, Vice President of Litigation Technology. "She understands the profession from every angle and her strategic leadership will help ensure Planet Depos is well-positioned to meet the changing demands of the industry as we continue to grow."

In her new role, Sara will focus on enhancing communication and strengthening engagement across recruitment, training, and ongoing professional development for independent court reporters. She will also work closely with internal teams to support conference and convention involvement, technology adoption, and long-term retention initiatives.

Based in Los Angeles, Sara remains actively involved in the court reporting community and currently serves as a director on the STAR board. Outside of work, she is a devoted baseball fan and enjoys playing pickleball, competitive tennis, and spending time with her fiancé, Josh, and their German shepherd, Jeter.

"What drew me to Planet Depos is the culture," said Sara. "The company has already built something special, and this role gives me the opportunity to build on what's working for reporters today. The court reporting industry is going through significant change, and Planet Depos is positioned to lead by supporting high-quality stenographic reporters with the tools, service, and support they need to thrive. I'm excited to work closely with reporters and help strengthen the profession as the industry continues to change."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos is the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and led by industry experts with decades of experience, Planet Depos is committed to providing best-in-class court reporting service with 24/7/365 support. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings through industry-leading, proprietary technology and the integration of artificial intelligence. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

