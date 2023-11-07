Sara Jackly releases 'Breadcrumbs to Lead You Home … Follow the Trail'

New autobiography tells the story of a sexually, mentally, and physically broken little girl and woman as she endured unthinkable circumstances to find hope in God's unconditional love

MARIANNA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sara Jackly announces her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Breadcrumbs to Lead You Home … Follow the Trail" (published by Archway Publishing), the autobiography of a sexually, mentally, and physically broken little girl and woman as she endured unthinkable circumstances to find hope in God's unconditional love. He took from her all the shame, all the guilt, all her sin. He kissed the beautiful face he had restored, he made anew, showed her undeniable proof of his existence.

At a young age, Jackly was already enduring an unthinkable existence. Neglected by her mother and with no consistent caregiver to take over, she was often hungry, infested with lice, and forced to wear soiled, boy's clothing that was too big. Even worse yet, she was groped, fondled, and raped nearly every day of her childhood by multiple sexual abusers that included her mother's boyfriend, her grandmother's ex-husband, and her cousin.

In a raw and honest retelling of her personal experiences as a voiceless little girl, Jackly leads others through her horrifying childhood. She was bounced around from home-to-home, shamed by her mother, and repeatedly violated by family members and strangers. As she chronicles her journey into adulthood, she then reveals how she became addicted to drugs, transformed into a prostitute, and ultimately found hope, redemption, and forgiveness through her faith after she cried out to Jesus to remove her flashbacks, restore her innocence, and heal her broken soul and heart.

"At 17 when I was suffering the most. I asked God what it would have been like to not have all those people do those things to me. I thought God never heard that prayer, today I know what that feels like,"Jackly says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "Anyone can be healed saved and forgiven." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843314-breadcrumbs-to-lead-you-home-follow-the-trail

About the Author

Sara Jackly is a born-again Christian who identifies as LGBTQ. She is a mother with a checkered past who believes that Jesus saved her from her despair. Today, she lives a beautiful life defined by her intentions, heart, and God.

