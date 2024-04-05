March 9, 2024. Renowned for her exceptional leadership and innovative contributions, Mrs. Tibbetts will play a pivotal role in strategic leadership, operational management, and business development. Her appointment underscores Agile Group's commitment to recognizing and empowering internal talent. Owners Maria Canales and Britain Harvey express confidence in Mrs. Tibbetts' ability to drive the company's growth and success, highlighting her dedication and unwavering commitment. Join us in congratulating Mrs. Tibbetts on her well-deserved promotion, and anticipate her continued impact on Agile Group's journey towards excellence.

Sara Tibbetts Promoted to Vice President at Agile Group

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs. Sara Tibbetts to Vice President, effective March 9, 2024. Mrs. Tibbetts, known for her exceptional leadership, dedication, and innovative contributions, has driven the company's success.

Mrs. Tibbetts will be a key contributor to strategic leadership, operational management, team development, business development, financial management, and stakeholder relations in her new role. She will be pivotal in shaping Agile Group's future direction and driving its growth and presence in the D.C. market.

"We are delighted to appoint Mrs. Sara Tibbetts as Vice President in recognition of her outstanding contributions and leadership," said Maria Canales and Britain Harvey, the owners of Agile Group. "Her promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our firm's successes."

Maria and Brit added, "We are confident that Mrs. Tibbetts will excel in her new role and continue to inspire those around her." "Her leadership will be instrumental in driving Agile Group forward and achieving our strategic objectives."

Please join us in congratulating Mrs. Sara Tibbetts on her well-deserved promotion to Vice President. We look forward to her continued leadership and contributions to Agile Group's success.

About Agile Group:

Agile Group is a leading innovative technology, consulting, and project management solutions provider. We are committed to excellence and client satisfaction and empower businesses to adapt, evolve, and thrive in today's dynamic marketplace.

