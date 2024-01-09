Sarah Bergquist Kosumi announces the release of 'The Last Free Dog'

New all-ages graphic novel that reimagines the lives of stray dogs not only in the Balkans but in similar locales globally

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During her visits to Kosovo in 2020 and 2021, Sarah Bergquist Kosumi bore witness to the stark reality of the stray dog population. Stirred by these encounters, she was driven to craft a narrative that not only brings attention to the struggles faced by these dogs but also addresses the broader issues of pollution and animal rights prevalent in the region.

Set in the heart of Kosovo, "The Last Free Dog" (published by Archway Publishing) unfolds with the birth of a litter of puppies, among whom emerges a canine resembling the legendary Illyrian Sharri Sheepdogs—Lyri. Traditionally, these dogs take pride in safeguarding sheep from the threats of wolves, bears, and lynxes. However, Lyri's journey unfolds in a different landscape, one marred by heaps of waste instead of majestic mountains. As Lyri matures from a puppy to a young dog, he confronts numerous challenges in a rapidly changing world. Guided by his heritage and pack traditions, Lyri must summon the tenacity and vigor required to navigate the complexities of life as a free dog.

"The Last Free Dog" is an all-ages graphic novel that reimagines the lives of stray dogs not only in the Balkans but in similar locales globally. Readers are immersed in the experiences of these free-spirited dogs and become acquainted with endeavors aimed at combating pollution, preserving the environment, and aiding the stray animal population. The narrative serves as a platform for individuals of all backgrounds to engage with crucial issues like pollution and animal rights prevalent in the region.

Kosumi explains, "This book tackles global concerns such as pollution and animal rights while emphasizing the preservation of cultural traditions and the profound bond between humans and animals—themes that resonate with contemporary readers." She further highlights the unique perspective offered by the book, narrated through the eyes of stray dogs in the Balkans, and its innovative combination of compelling storytelling with a graphic novel format. The work also delves into the specific cultural and environmental challenges inherent to the region.

In expressing her hopes for readers, Kosumi states, "I aspire for readers to gain heightened awareness of the challenges faced by stray dogs and the significance of environmental conservation and animal rights. Moreover, the book encourages reflection on the enduring value of tradition and the deep bonds shared between humans and animals." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.lastfreedog.com

About the Author

A first-time author and American cartographer hailing from California, Sarah Bergquist Kosumi is impassioned by the transformative power of creative visual arts. Her debut work is a response to the pressing need for change, sparked by the poignant experiences of witnessing Kosovo's stray dog population during her visits in 2020 and 2021.

Shpend Kada, on the other hand, is a Kosovar artist based in Peja. With a background in graphic design, he serves as a freelance graphic designer, comic illustrator, and cartoonist. In addition to his creative pursuits, Kada shares his knowledge and skills by teaching graphic design and illustration at the middle high Art School in his hometown of Peja.

