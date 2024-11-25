Sarah Heller MW and Alan Kwok IWE Honoured with the Order of the Star by the President of the Italian Republic

This recognition comes as a result of Heller and Kwok's dedication to Italian wine, and their ongoing efforts to share the richness and complexity of Italy's winemaking traditions with the international community, including through the Vinitaly International Academy. Post this

Sarah Heller, a renowned Master of Wine, is known for her pioneering work in wine education, with a particular emphasis on Italian wines, and her unique visual approach to wine communication. The youngest in the world when she achieved the prestigious Master of Wine title in 2017, she has become a leading figure in the global wine industry. Through her role as a critic, speaker, educator, visual artist and media host, Heller has consistently championed Italy's vast and varied wine regions, helping to elevate the country's wine profile on the world stage.

Alan Kwok, a Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Expert since 2022, has also been instrumental in bridging the gap between Italy's historic winemaking heritage and the global market through his role in the Knights of Alba and through promotional activities such as Vino Condiviso as well as through his own wine import business, Deco Wine. With deep expertise in Italian wines, Kwok has worked tirelessly to educate wine professionals, enthusiasts, and consumers about Italy's diverse terroirs and its unique winemaking practices.

Both Heller and Kwok's contributions are part of a broader movement that elevates Italian wines in global markets and educates wine lovers and professionals alike on the importance of preserving and promoting Italy's exceptional viticultural heritage.

Speaking about the honour, Heller remarked, "I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious recognition from the Italian Republic. Italian wine has played a central role in my professional journey, sparking a deep love that has never faded; it is a privilege to share this passion with others around the world."

Kwok added, "I am immensely grateful to be able to work with Italian wines on a daily basis, which brings me great joy all the time."

The Order of the Star of Italy celebrates both individuals and organizations who have worked to enhance Italy's reputation internationally. Sarah Heller and Alan Kwok's honours reflect their outstanding contributions and enduring commitment to the world of Italian wine.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 421 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 17 are also Italian Wine Experts.

