Sarah Lehman, CEO, Zartico Named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

"Being recognized with the 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award is a true honor," said Lehman. "For years, I've admired how this program celebrates not just business growth, but leaders who build with purpose. This reward reflects our entire team's commitment to creating impact four our clients and their communities."

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference will present two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration will conclude with a spotlight on each honoree at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner. The conference will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Enterprising Women magazine.

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women's businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

Zartico is a leading marketing technology company that applies advanced data science and proprietary technology to deliver innovative marketing performance solutions to the travel and entertainment industries. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, Zartico illuminates the hidden patterns of people and places, empowering marketers to identify and engage their ideal customers optimally, optimize marketing tactics to maximize effectiveness and efficiency and communicate real-world impact.

To learn more about Zartico, visit: Zartico.com

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

