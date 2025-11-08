Sarah Maxwell Beauty and BOOKA Launch Limited "STAR Edition" Brow Mask

"At Booka we're reimagining how people discover and book top beauty professionals while giving independent artists a place to run their business on their own terms," said Becca Oystila, Founder and CEO of Booka. Post this

"The Star Edition Brow Mask isn't only for beauty pros. It's that one perfect product for your at-home ritual that keeps your brows hydrated and healthy," said Sarah Maxwell, Founder of Sarah Maxwell Beauty.

As part of the collaboration, Sarah joins Booka, giving people the opportunity to book her directly for makeup and lash services on the platform. Booka spotlights top independent artists, offering a seamless way to discover and book LA's best without endless searching or back-and-forth texting and DMs. Every pro is hand-picked and vetted, with services, pricing, and availability all in one place. Simply select what you want to book, where you want it (in-studio or at-home), and when you need it.

"At Booka we're reimagining how people discover and book top beauty professionals while giving independent artists a place to run their business on their own terms," said Becca Oystila, Founder and CEO of Booka. "Sarah has long been a go-to for lash care and makeup services. Her dedication to her craft, the quality of her work, and her entrepreneurial spirit represent everything we admire and look for in the independent artists we bring onto Booka."

From appointment to aftercare, this collaboration brings professional-grade results into your daily routine. Transforming post-service care into an effortless self-care ritual. You can find and book Sarah and other top artists on Booka.com. The Star Edition Brow Mask is available at sarahmaxwellbeauty.com for purchase.

About BOOKA

BOOKA is the platform for discovering and booking LA's top beauty pros. Built for clients who want the best and artists who want independence, BOOKA connects people to top talent and gives pros the tools to run their business their way.

About Sarah Maxwell Beauty

Sarah Maxwell is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist, lash expert, and educator known for her refined approach and red carpet-ready results. Her work regularly appears at film premieres, executive events, and industry galas. With a background in cosmetic formulation and product development, she collaborates with top chemists to create performance-driven products. In 2019, she founded Sarah Maxwell Beauty to bring her once-exclusive formulations to a wider audience. Each product is designed for quality, simplicity, and real-world performance, reflecting the same standards she brings to her private clients.

Media Contact

Laura Kline, BOOKA, 1 5049759457, [email protected], booka.com

