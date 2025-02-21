Sarasota Efoil Rebrands as Opua Adventures, Expands Offerings to Include E-Bikes

"Our goal is to provide unforgettable experiences—whether you're soaring above the water, exploring beneath the waves, or cruising through town in style. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us and see firsthand what makes Opua Adventures the future of outdoor fun!" Post this

"We are beyond excited to officially open our doors and welcome the community to Opua Adventures," said owners Seth Hajek and Dustin Johnson. "Our goal is to provide unforgettable experiences—whether you're soaring above the water, exploring beneath the waves, or cruising through town in style. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us and see firsthand what makes Opua Adventures the future of outdoor fun!"

Expanded Offerings at Opua Adventures

E-Foil Sessions – Experience the thrill of flying above water on a cutting-edge Fliteboard E-foil! Private 90-minute lessons are available for individuals or groups up to six people, ages 14 and up, with expert guidance to ensure a safe and unforgettable adventure.

Seabob Rentals – Glide through the water like a dolphin with a high-performance Seabob! Available for hourly rentals with convenient deliveries to Siesta Key and Lido Beach. Perfect for ages 10 and up, with goggles included for a crystal-clear underwater experience.

E-Bike Rentals & Sales – Explore Sarasota in style and with ease on an eco-friendly E-bike or scooter! Rentals available by the hour, day, or week, with free delivery for daily or weekly rentals. Includes a helmet, lock, and key, plus exclusive discounts at local restaurants and retail shops for riders!

Limited-Time Gift Certificate Specials!

$200 value for $180

$300 value for $255

$400 value for $328

$500 value for $400

Gift certificates can be redeemed for any adventure package or in-store merchandise, making them the perfect gift for thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts!

Visit Opua Adventures Today!

Opua Adventures is open 7 days a week, ready to bring excitement to locals and visitors alike! Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping ride on an E-foil, an underwater Seabob adventure, or a scenic cruise through Sarasota on an E-bike, Opua Adventures has something for everyone.

Location: 2163 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239

Website: https://opuaadventures.com/

Call: (941) 599-1234

Come make a memory today with Opua Adventures!

Media Contact

Dustin Johnson, Opua Adventures, 1 941-599-1234, [email protected], https://opuaadventures.com/

SOURCE Opua Adventures