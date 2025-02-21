Sarasota Efoil Rebrands as Opua Adventures, Expands Offerings to Include E-Bikes

Opua Adventures, formerly known as Sarasota Efoil, has officially rebranded and expanded its offerings to include E-bike rentals and sales in addition to its existing E-foil lessons and Seabob rentals. Now operating from a new location at 2163 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239, Opua Adventures aims to provide thrilling, eco-friendly outdoor experiences for locals and visitors alike.
SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarasota Efoil, a premier destination for watersports and electric adventures, is thrilled to announce its official rebranding as Opua Adventures! This transformation reflects the company's commitment to expanding its offerings, now including E-foil lessons, E-foil and Seabob sales, and the exciting addition of E-bike rentals and sales.
With a brand-new location at 2163 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239, Opua Adventures continues to be the ultimate hub for thrilling, eco-friendly outdoor activities that fuse high-tech innovation with unforgettable experiences. Whether soaring above the water on an electric hydrofoil, diving into the ocean with a Seabob, or cruising scenic Sarasota streets on an E-bike, Opua Adventures offers a unique way to explore and enjoy the outdoors.
"We are beyond excited to officially open our doors and welcome the community to Opua Adventures," said owners Seth Hajek and Dustin Johnson. "Our goal is to provide unforgettable experiences—whether you're soaring above the water, exploring beneath the waves, or cruising through town in style. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us and see firsthand what makes Opua Adventures the future of outdoor fun!"
Expanded Offerings at Opua Adventures
E-Foil Sessions – Experience the thrill of flying above water on a cutting-edge Fliteboard E-foil! Private 90-minute lessons are available for individuals or groups up to six people, ages 14 and up, with expert guidance to ensure a safe and unforgettable adventure.
Seabob Rentals – Glide through the water like a dolphin with a high-performance Seabob! Available for hourly rentals with convenient deliveries to Siesta Key and Lido Beach. Perfect for ages 10 and up, with goggles included for a crystal-clear underwater experience.
E-Bike Rentals & Sales – Explore Sarasota in style and with ease on an eco-friendly E-bike or scooter! Rentals available by the hour, day, or week, with free delivery for daily or weekly rentals. Includes a helmet, lock, and key, plus exclusive discounts at local restaurants and retail shops for riders!
Limited-Time Gift Certificate Specials!
$200 value for $180
$300 value for $255
$400 value for $328
$500 value for $400
Gift certificates can be redeemed for any adventure package or in-store merchandise, making them the perfect gift for thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts!
Visit Opua Adventures Today!
Opua Adventures is open 7 days a week, ready to bring excitement to locals and visitors alike! Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping ride on an E-foil, an underwater Seabob adventure, or a scenic cruise through Sarasota on an E-bike, Opua Adventures has something for everyone.
Location: 2163 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239
Website: https://opuaadventures.com/
Call: (941) 599-1234
Come make a memory today with Opua Adventures!
