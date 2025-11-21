Sarasota Landmark Building Palm Tower Suites turns 100 Years Old, Built in 1925 and Located at the Corner of Main and Palm.

Palm Tower Celebrates 100 Years as Downtown Sarasota's Iconic Cornerstone

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Tower at 1343 Main Street is proud to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, marking a century of serving as a vibrant hub at the heart of downtown Sarasota. Built in 1925, Palm Tower has been a witness to Sarasota's remarkable transformation and growth. What began as a two-story boarding house quickly evolved into a seven-story hotel that became the social and cultural epicenter of the community. For decades, the Hotel Sarasota hosted gatherings, events, and countless memorable moments for both residents and visitors, establishing itself as an essential part of Sarasota's identity. "Reaching our 100th anniversary is an incredible milestone that reflects not just the endurance of this building, but the spirit of downtown Sarasota itself," said Cary Hicks, owner of Palm Tower. "We're honored to be part of this community's past, present, and future." The building's journey through the decades tells the story of Sarasota's evolution. After serving as a hotel until 1971, local businessman Carl Shapiro saved the structure from demolition in 1974, converting it into executive office space. Bon Eau Enterprises acquired the property in 2005, continuing preservation and modernization efforts. In 2016, current owner Cary Hicks, along with Mark and Natalia Levey, purchased the building and have been consistently renovating it to meet the needs of today's dynamic business community. A Modern Workplace for the Next Century Today, Palm Tower stands as one of downtown's most unique multi-use office buildings, offering: •Modern coworking spaces for freelancers and startups (THE LAB) •Executive suites and traditional offices •Virtual mailbox services •Professional sound and podcast studio •Prime location at the vibrant corner of Main and Palm "We've worked hard to blend the character and charm that makes Palm Tower special with the amenities and functionality that modern businesses need," said Hicks. "Our goal is to create a space where innovation and community thrive." Perfectly Positioned in Downtown's Heart Located within walking distance of Sarasota Bay and the city's cultural district, Palm Tower offers unparalleled convenience with nearby parking, coffee shops, restaurants, and boutique shopping. The building's central location continues to make it an ideal choice for businesses seeking both accessibility and atmosphere. Celebrating a Century, Building the Future As Palm Tower enters its second century, the building remains committed to serving as a catalyst for business growth and community connection in downtown Sarasota. The centennial celebration honors not just the building's longevity, but its ongoing role in shaping the downtown experience. "This isn't just about looking back—it's about celebrating how far we've come and looking forward to the next hundred years," said Hicks. "Palm Tower has always been about bringing people together, and that mission is as relevant today as it was in 1925." Contact: Palm Tower Suites 1343 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236 813-299-2047 www.1343main.comwww.labsrq.com