Sarasota to Host Anti-Human Trafficking Summit During National Prevention Month

A brief mini documentary will precede the Summit and focuses on a survivor of the sex trade who now works for Selah Freedom. Titled, A Ray of Hope, the documentary was produced by Joshua Cornelius, founder of Impact Films International. Cornelius says, "What motivated and inspired me to produce this film was the opportunity to simply show that there is hope. I want viewers to know that there are people and organizations out there who genuinely care and want to help." Selah Freedom Executive Director Stacey Efaw adds, "With this Summit, Selah Freedom has a lot of hope for 2025 and beyond. Our expert panelists will identify the strengths of the current human trafficking response and where the gaps are, and we'll continue to work with local leaders and survivors to develop an action plan that will guide our collective efforts moving forward."

The Summit is being filmed and televised by Christian Television Network.

The Summit is free and open to the public, including the media. Registration is mandatory: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-summit-tickets-1109487329469. Registration Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest strategies in prevention, victim identification, and support services.

The summit aligns with the 2025 national theme, "Connecting the Dots: Strengthening Communities, Preventing Trafficking," which emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to prevention.

If You Go:

January 30, 2025, University of South Florida Sarasota/Manatee

8350 North Tamiami Trail (Held in the Selby Auditorium)

8:30am check in and continental breakfast, followed by 9am – 11am Summit, including a Q & A session.

